CONTESTS AND EVENTS

The 2023 Partners in Emergency Preparedness Conference

Mar 6, 2023, 4:55 PM | Updated: 4:56 pm
Businesses large and small. Non-profits. Governments. Utilities. Are you ready for the next big disaster? Are Your staff and customers? Is your infrastructure? The Partners in Emergency Preparedness Conference is where you can learn how to get ready for the next disaster. Meet others in the preparedness community, and learn from experts one a wide variety of topics. The conference is happening at the Tacoma Marriott April 4th through 6th. Registration today at PIEPC.org.

Contests and Events

Win a Trip to Victoria B.C. from Clipper Vacations!

KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win two tickets to charming, walkable Victoria B.C. on the fast Clipper ferry provided by Clipper Vacations!
5 days ago
Enter to Win Tickets to see Morris Day and the Time at Tulalip Resort Casino

KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Morris Day and the Time at Tulalip Resort Casino!
14 days ago
Cold Podcast – Season 3

What is COLD? Cold is a narrative podcast series focused on missing persons cases. Investigative journalist and host Dave Cawley takes on a single story with each season.
15 days ago
EXPIRED: Win Tickets to see Depeche Mode!

KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Depeche Mode live at Climate Pledge Arena on November 26, 2023!
19 days ago
EXPIRED: Enter to Win Tickets to see Sergio Mendes at Jazz Alley

KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Brazilian Jazz legend, Sergio Mendes at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley!
1 month ago
EXPIRED: Win Tickets to see Dr. Jordan Peterson

KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Dr. Jordan Peterson live at Angel of the Winds Arena on February 19, 2023!
1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
