LOCAL NEWS

Shania Twain congratulates WSU women’s basketball team after historic PAC-12 tournament win

Mar 7, 2023, 10:57 AM
(Photo courtesy of Washington State University)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Fresh off their historic win at the PAC-12 tournament on Sunday, the Washington State University women’s basketball team got a shoutout from an unexpected source: Country superstar Shania Twain.

Twain reposted a video of the team singing along to her hit song “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” on Monday.

“Let’s Go Cougs!” wrote Twain, who said she was “honored to be a small part of [the team’s] journey.”

Monday wasn’t the first time Twain gave a shoutout to the team, either. She shared a post from the PAC-12 Conference Twitter account with the same video of the team’s celebration last week.

The Cougars beat three teams on their way to claiming the school’s first conference title in any sport since 2002.

The team now awaits its NCAA tournament seeding, which will be revealed this weekend.

 

