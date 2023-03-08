Close
LOCAL NEWS

Online sexual, reproductive health care now available in Washington

Mar 8, 2023, 8:05 AM
telehealth...
New online telehealth services begin now. (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has launched a new webpage and tool to find online and telehealth sexual and reproductive health care services in Washington.

“Telehealth is an important way to get more people the sexual and reproductive health care they need when they need it,” said Michele Roberts, Assistant Secretary for Prevention and Community Health, Department of Health. “This option will help increase access in parts of the state where an in-person visit may be challenging. Patients can still receive the same level of care remotely in a setting that suits them best.”

Constantine: King County to make ‘harmful cuts to essential services’

More than half of Washington’s counties are experiencing primary care provider shortages, and the limited availability of health facilities often means rural residents must travel long distances to access care. These disparities highlight the continued need for affordable and accessible services in Washington, especially in rural counties and areas with fewer resources.

DOH hopes that these telehealth services will help remove barriers and give clients who cannot otherwise access the clinic location the opportunity to connect with a provider through phone or video appointments.

The new webpage offers information about 37 clinics in the Washington State Sexual and Reproductive Health Network that provide telehealth appointments.

Available telehealth services include birth control refills, pregnancy options counseling, emergency contraceptives, and screenings for sexually transmitted infections.

Gender affirming care and PrEP for HIV prevention are available at some sites if a person has previously received the services from the provider.

Existing insurance plans, Medicaid, or Medicare may cover telehealth.

DOH encourages people to ask their healthcare providers about telehealth or use the DOH clinic finder to search for more options. This webpage was developed in part with federal funds.

 

