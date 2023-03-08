Renton police search for suspect who shot a man in the head

Police are trying to figure out who shot a man in the head in Renton.

It happened at the parking lot of the Fred Meyer on 108th Avenue – near Valley Medical Center.

Ofcrs onscene @ Fred Meyer (108th) parking lot for report of a shooting. One adult male vic located inside veh w/gunshot wound to head. Transp to Harborview. Unk who shot victim or why. Dets onscene for investigation. /clm pic.twitter.com/Un29JAwvz8 — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) March 8, 2023

The man was taken to Harborview, but we don’t know how he’s doing.

Still no word on a potential suspect.

Three people hurt in Renton car crash

In Renton, three people are critical condition after a crash involving a stolen car.

This happened at Airport Way and Renton Avenue Extension – just a few blocks from Renton High School.

Police say six people were inside a stolen Kia that ran a red light.

Three of those passengers were hurt.

No word if anyone in the second car was hurt.

Seattle Police arrest a man with outstanding felony warrant

A routine traffic stop leads to the arrest of a 31-year-old man with an outstanding felony warrant.

A Seattle Police officer conducted a routine traffic stop of a driver suspected of being under the influence early Thursday morning near the intersection of Phinney Avenue North and North 65th Street.

When the officer contacted the male driver, he observed signs of impairment, so the officer arrested the male suspect for driving under the influence. Police obtained a blood warrant and released the suspect from custody at the hospital.

The male suspect’s vehicle was seized for further investigation. During a search of the car, officers located two stolen handguns, narcotics, and cash.

Police later learned the suspect had an outstanding felony warrant, so he was placed under arrest for the warrant and possession of a stolen firearm. His 31-year-old male passenger was also arrested for possession of a stolen firearm.

Both suspects were booked into King County Jail.