Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Multiple fire agencies respond to blaze at Burien home

Mar 9, 2023, 10:10 AM
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Firefighters with Puget Sound Fire and King County Fire District responded to a fire at a home in Burien early Thursday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire in the 12100 block of 7th Place Southwest.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Crews encountered heavy fire conditions when they arrived.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

inslee mental health center...
Nicole Jennings

New mental health center announced by Governor in Kirkland

State and local leaders gathered at Kirkland City Hall to introduce a new mental health crisis center, one of the first of its kind in the region.
13 hours ago
Handgun...
Bill Kaczaraba

Man arrested after pointing a handgun at a woman in downtown Seattle

A 20-year-old man was arrested in downtown Seattle after he reportedly pointed a handgun at a woman.
13 hours ago
FILE - Flags with a marijuana leaf wave outside the Connecticut State Capitol building, Tuesday, Ap...
Geoff Mulvihill, Associated Press

What’s next for cannabis legalization after 21st recreational state?

In just over a decade since voters approved state constitutional amendments to make recreational marijuana legal in Colorado and Washington, 19 other states have followed suit.
13 hours ago
assault weapon...
L.B. Gilbert

State House passes ban of assault weapon, approves 10-day wait on sales

The Washington state House passed a ban on the sale of assault weapons Wednesday night and prohibits the sale, manufacture, and import of assault weapons
13 hours ago
In this photo provided by the Alaska Volcano Observatory/U.S. Geological Survey is the Tanaga Volca...
Associated Press

Swarm of quakes at Alaska volcano could mean eruption coming

A swarm of earthquakes occurring over the past few weeks has intensified at a remote Alaska volcano dormant for over a century, a possible indication of an impending eruption.
13 hours ago
(Photo from KIRIO 7)...
Jordan Duncan, KIRO 7 News

House passes bill that would restart search process for new airport site in Washington

A bill to restart the state’s process on finding a site for a new airport passed the Washington state House on Wednesday with a vote of 88-9.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Multiple fire agencies respond to blaze at Burien home