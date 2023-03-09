LOCAL NEWS
Multiple fire agencies respond to blaze at Burien home
Mar 9, 2023, 10:10 AM
Firefighters with Puget Sound Fire and King County Fire District responded to a fire at a home in Burien early Thursday morning.
Just after 6 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire in the 12100 block of 7th Place Southwest.
Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO
Crews encountered heavy fire conditions when they arrived.
Firefighters with Puget Sound Fire and King County Fire District responded to a fire at a home in Burien early Thursday morning. https://t.co/3XatvrkDya
— KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) March 9, 2023