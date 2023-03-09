Kent police asking public for help to ID kidnapping suspect

Detectives with the Kent Police Department are asking the public for help to identify a man suspected of kidnapping.

The incident occurred at about 7 a.m. March 1, on the East Hill of Kent.

The children were found by the Kent Police Department and were unharmed.

If you have information about this incident or can identify this man, contact the Kent Police Department at 253-856-5808 or email at KPDTips@kentwa.gov.