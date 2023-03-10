Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
AP (NEW)

Attorneys appeal Alex Murdaugh’s convictions, life sentence

Mar 9, 2023, 4:24 PM | Updated: 4:40 pm
FILE - Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his...
FILE - Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his sentencing at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Friday, March 3, 2023 after he was found guilty on all four counts. Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh on Thursday, March 6, 2023, filed a notice to appeal his convictions for the murder of his wife and son along with his life sentence. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh on Thursday filed a notice to appeal his convictions for the murder of his wife and son along with his life sentence.

The trial in rural South Carolina lasted six weeks and included more than 75 witnesses, but culminated in a jury taking less than three hours to find the 54-year-old Murdaugh guilty last week.

Murdaugh called 911 on the evening of June 7, 2021, saying he found his son and wife dead when he returned home from a one-hour visit with his mother, who has dementia.

Authorities said Paul Murdaugh, 22, was shot twice with a shotgun, each round loaded with different sized shot, while Maggie Murdaugh, 52, was struck with four or five bullets from a rifle. A crime scene report suggested that both victims were shot in the head after initially being wounded near dog kennels on the Murdaughs’ sprawling rural property.

Prosecutors took more than a year to charge the disgraced lawyer with murder but decided not to pursue the death penalty. Murdaugh, who is also charged with about 100 counts of financial and other crimes, adamantly denied any involvement in the killings.

Murdaugh could have received as little as 30 years behind bars, but the judge gave him the maximum: two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

After the trial, some jurors said that the key piece of evidence in finding the lawyer guilty was a video on his son Paul’s cellphone that was shot minutes before the killings at the kennels near where the bodies were found. Murdaugh’s testimony only cemented what they were already thinking — that he easily lied, and could turn on and off his tears at will, jurors said.

Attorney Dick Harpootlian filed Murdaugh’s appeal to the South Carolina Court of Appeals.

AP (New)

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Sa...
Associated Press

Report: Trump invited to testify before NY grand jury

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has been invited to testify next week before a New York grand jury that has been investigating hush money payments made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign, according to a news report. The New York Times cited “ four people with knowledge of the matter […]
20 hours ago
Associated Press

InnoCare Announces First Subject Dosed in Clinical Trial of BCL2 Inhibitor ICP-248 in China

BEIJING–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mar 9, 2023– InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that the first subject has been dosed in clinical trial of the Company’s B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL2) inhibitor ICP-248 in China. ICP-248 is a novel, orally bioavailable BCL2 selective inhibitor, which […]
20 hours ago
Associated Press

Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife’s killing, dies at 89

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Blake, the Emmy award-winning performer who went from acclaim for his acting to notoriety when he was tried and acquitted in the killing of his wife, died Thursday at age 89. A statement released on behalf of his niece, Noreen Austin, said Blake died from heart disease, surrounded by family […]
20 hours ago
Associated Press

Child marriage ban bill resurrected in West Virginia Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill to prohibit minors from getting married in West Virginia was resurrected in the state Senate on Thursday, a day after its defeat in a committee. The about-face didn’t necessarily give the bill a clear path to passage. Several senators gave impassioned speeches after the bill was brought back, some […]
20 hours ago
Evena Joseph, left, sits with her son J. Ryan Mathurin, 9, as he does his homework, Thursday, Dec. ...
Associated Press

Many kids are struggling in school, but do their parents know?

It’s widely known that the pandemic set back students across the country. But many parents don’t realize that includes their own child.
4 days ago
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Sa...
Associated Press

Trump says an indictment would not end presidential campaign

Former President Donald Trump said Saturday that he would continue his third presidential campaign even if indicted.
5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Attorneys appeal Alex Murdaugh’s convictions, life sentence