LOCAL NEWS

Montlake traffic closures and more delays likely this weekend

Mar 10, 2023, 1:02 PM
520 bridge traffic...
Looking west toward Montlake from the 520 construction platform over Lake Washington. (Chris Sullivan/KIRO Radio)
(Chris Sullivan/KIRO Radio)
Nate Connors's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

The Montlake Bridge will be down to one lane in each direction between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Crews will be working underneath the bridge, cleaning the pit around the counterweight.

The northbound lanes of Montlake Boulevard East will also be shut down between E Louisa Street and Lake Washington Boulevard, beginning at 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. Drivers are encouraged to avoid this route this weekend if possible.

Emphasis Patrols target distracted drivers start Friday in Whatcom County

In Tacoma, the State Route 167/State Route 509 Expressway project on Interstate 5 continues through the weekend with nightly lane closure through the Fife Curve beginning at 7:30 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 9 a.m. Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Road work closes Portland Avenue underneath I-5 beginning at 10 p.m. Saturday. All southbound lanes will close, and one northbound lane will close, with lanes reopening by 9 a.m. Sunday.

In Thurston County, crews will be cleaning the Nisqually River Bridge. This will have one lane open in each direction between 6 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, the Seattle Kraken has a game at Climate Pledge Arena at 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, Lumen Field hosts Taste Washington, so watch out for traffic there.

