Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Bellingham City Council to vote on banning open drug use as part of mayor’s focus on downtown safety

Mar 11, 2023, 5:29 PM
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)...
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

The Bellingham City Council could vote Monday to ban open drug use and unwanted behavior downtown.

Mayor Seth Fleetwood has proposed a law that would make drug use in public a misdemeanor, and people could be arrested for it.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Fleetwood says the proposal is part of his multi-year focus on downtown safety.

“We remain committed to making progress toward helping everyone affected by downtown public health and safety concerns,” Fleetwood said. “Everyone who works, lives and enjoys our downtown deserves clean, welcoming experiences. We also want to connect people who have substance abuse, behavioral health and other needs with services and treatments to help them. We are working to achieve these goals and continue to realize our vision for a safe, healthy downtown.”

The city council is set to consider the proposal during its Monday meeting.

Fleetwood and Bellingham Municipal Court Judge Debra Lev are also working on new ways to handle low-level, non-violent misdemeanor cases.

For those arrested and charged under the proposed drug use ordinance, Bellingham police would transport them directly to the municipal court and Lev would extend court sessions to immediately hear their cases.

Lev and Fleetwood would also establish a “Community Court” within the municipal court — a “specialty therapeutic court that uses combined strategies of holding participants accountable while connecting them to social services to help address behavioral health and addiction issues,” according to the city.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

(Photo from KIRO 7)...
Theresa Robinson, KIRO 7 News

Ballard Commons Park reopens Saturday following yearlong closure

Ballard Commons Park is set to reopen Saturday after being closed for over a year.
17 hours ago
Kemp...
KIRO Newsradio staff

Jack Stine & Spike O’Neill claim Kemp incident brings up race discussions

The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said it would not file charges against the 53-year-old Kemp, but left the door open for later charges.
2 days ago
spring forward...
Micki Gamez

Remember to spring forward for Daylight Savings on Sunday

It's that time of year when we spring forward and experience more daylight longer starting Sunday.
2 days ago
enrollment...
L.B. Gilbert

Washington students still less likely to enroll in college after pandemic

Only half of 2020 Washington high school graduates enrolled directly in a two-year or four-year college after graduating, compared to 59% in 2019.
2 days ago
child marriages tax vote stricter blood alcohol...
L.B. Gilbert

Stricter blood alcohol limit fails to pass WA state Senate

A bill to lower the legal limit of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol has failed to leave the floor of the state senate before its deadline.
2 days ago
off-leash...
Frank Sumrall

Seattle looks to create two new off-leash dog parks amid post-pandemic pet boom

Lincoln Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Hamilton Viewpoint Park, West Seattle Stadium, and the Delridge Playfield have been listed as some proposed locations.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Bellingham City Council to vote on banning open drug use as part of mayor’s focus on downtown safety