Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Michael Cohen to testify Monday in Trump hush-money probe

Mar 10, 2023, 5:07 PM
Michael Cohen leaves a lower Manhattan building after meeting with prosecutors, Friday, March 10, 2...
Michael Cohen leaves a lower Manhattan building after meeting with prosecutors, Friday, March 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is scheduled to testify Monday before a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush-money payments made on the former president’s behalf, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. They were not authorized to speak publicly about grand jury proceedings and did so on condition of anonymity.

Cohen is a key witness in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation and his testimony is coming at a critical time, as prosecutors close in on a decision on whether to seek charges against Trump. Prosecutors sometimes save their most important witnesses until the end stages of a grand jury investigation.

Cohen has been meeting regularly with Manhattan prosecutors in recent weeks, including a day-long session Friday to prepare for his appearance before the grand jury, which has been hearing evidence in the matter since January.

Cohen declined to comment to reporters as he left the meeting, saying he’d be “taking a little bit of time now to stay silent and allow the D.A. build their case.”

The Manhattan district attorney’s office, which thus far has declined to comment on the investigation, also declined to address whether Cohen would testify before the grand jury.

Trump continued to lash out at the probe on social media Friday, calling the case a “Scam, Injustice, Mockery, and Complete and Total Weaponization of Law Enforcement in order to affect a Presidential Election!”

Prosecutors appear to be looking at whether Trump committed crimes in arranging the payments, or in how they were accounted for internally at Trump’s company, the Trump Organization. One possible charge would be falsifying business records, a misdemeanor unless prosecutors could prove it was done to conceal another crime.

No former U.S. president has ever been charged with a crime.

Prosecutors this week invited Trump to testify before the grand jury — another sign that phase of the investigation is winding down. Inviting the subject of an investigation to appear before a grand jury is typically one of the last steps before a potential indictment.

Trump has the right to testify under New York law, though legal experts say he is unlikely to do so because it wouldn’t benefit his defense and he’d have to give up a cloak of immunity that’s automatically granted to grand jury witnesses under state law.

Cohen served prison time after pleading guilty in 2018 to federal charges, including campaign finance violations, for arranging the payouts to porn actor Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal to keep them from going public. Trump has denied the affairs.

Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 through his own company and was then reimbursed by Trump, whose company logged the reimbursements as “legal expenses.” McDougal’s $150,000 payment was made through the publisher of the supermarket tabloid the National Enquirer, which squelched her story in a journalistically dubious practice known as “catch-and-kill.”

The Trump Organization “grossed up” Cohen’s reimbursement for the Daniels payment for “tax purposes,” according to federal prosecutors who filed criminal charges against the lawyer in connection with the payments in 2018. Cohen got $360,000 plus a $60,000 bonus, for a total of $420,000.

Federal prosecutors said during Cohen’s criminal case that Trump was aware of the payments to the women. The U.S. attorney’s office in New York, however, declined at the time to seek a criminal charge against the then-sitting president.

Cohen, now estranged from Trump, has met with prosecutors 20 times through several iterations of the hush-money probe. In January, he gave his cell phones to Manhattan prosecutors so they could extract evidence, including voice recordings of conversations he had with a lawyer for Daniels — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — as well as emails and text messages.

Other members of Trump’s inner circle have met with Manhattan prosecutors in recent weeks, including his former political adviser Kellyanne Conway and former spokesperson Hope Hicks.

__

On Twitter, follow Michael Sisak at twitter.com/mikesisak and Jill Colvin at twitter.com/colvinj and send confidential tips by visiting https://www.ap.org/tips/.

AP (New)

Associated Press

Bill would ban marriages under age 16 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A child marriage bill was passed by the West Virginia Senate on Friday night after it was changed to prohibit anyone younger than 16 from getting married and to ban age gaps of more than four years for 16- and 17-year-olds. The Senate passed the bill on a 31-1 vote. It […]
3 days ago
FILE - Linda Banes, left, and Ethelene Marshall stand with anti-abortion demonstrators as they gath...
Associated Press

Texas women sued for wrongful death after aiding in abortion

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Three women in Texas are being sued for wrongful death by a man who claims they helped his now-ex-wife obtain medication for an abortion. It’s another test of state-enforced bans since the U.S. Supreme court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision. In a lawsuit filed late Thursday in Galveston County, Marcus […]
3 days ago
In these undated photos provided by the Penitas Police Department, from left are sisters Maritza Ri...
Associated Press

3 women missing in Mexico after crossing from Texas on trip

PEÑITAS, Texas (AP) — Two sisters from Texas and a friend are missing in Mexico after they crossed the border last month to sell clothes at a flea market, U.S. authorities said Friday. The abduction of four Americans in Mexico that was resolved in a matter of days. But the fate of the three women, […]
3 days ago
This photo provided by the Alaska Volcano Observatory/U.S. Geological Survey shows the east flank o...
Associated Press

Quake swarms at neighboring Alaska volcanoes raise concerns

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Not one but two volcanoes on the same island in Alaska’s Aleutian chain were rocked by earthquakes on Friday, prompting concerns about a possible eruption. Elevated earthquake activity was reported at both Tanaga and Takawangha volcanoes on uninhabited Tanaga Island, hundreds of miles (kilometers) from Anchorage. “If an eruption were to […]
3 days ago
This undated photo provided by the New Hampshire State Police shows Jeffrey Greeson, of Wentworth, ...
Associated Press

New Hampshire lawmaker arrested for obstructing snowplow

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker in New Hampshire was arrested Friday for allegedly screaming and swearing at a snowplow truck operator who recorded the confrontation and later reported him to police. Rep. Jeffrey Greeson, 51, of Wentworth was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal threatening and simple assault, according to police. He was released […]
3 days ago
FILE - Police officers guard near a crime scene where three Los Angeles police officers were shot, ...
Associated Press

2 LA police officers shot by parolee released from hospital

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two Los Angeles police officers shot by a wanted parolee have been released from the hospital and a third is in stable condition, police said Friday. The officers, all members of a K-9 dog-handling unit, were wounded Wednesday in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood near downtown. Two were released on Thursday, a […]
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Michael Cohen to testify Monday in Trump hush-money probe