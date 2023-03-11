Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

UK: Russian advance in Bakhmut could come with heavy losses

Mar 11, 2023, 3:58 AM
Ukrainian paratroopers of 80 Air Assault brigade rest inside a dugout at the frontline near Bakhmut...
Ukrainian paratroopers of 80 Air Assault brigade rest inside a dugout at the frontline near Bakhmut, Ukraine, Friday, March 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have made progress in the front-line hotspot of Bakhmut, a key target of Moscow’s monthslong campaign in eastern Ukraine that has resulted in staggering casualties, but their assault will be difficult to sustain without further harsh losses, U.K. military officials said in an assessment Saturday.

The U.K. defense ministry said in the latest of its regular Twitter updates that units from the Kremlin-controlled paramilitary Wagner Group have captured most of eastern Bakhmut, with a river flowing through the city center now marking the front line.

However, the update added, it will be “highly challenging” for Wagner forces to push ahead, as Ukraine has destroyed key bridges over the river, while Ukrainian sniper fire from fortified buildings further west has made the thin strip of open ground in the center “a killing zone.”

At the same time, Ukrainian troops and supply lines in the mining city remain vulnerable to “continued Russian attempts to outflank the defenders from the north and south,” as Russian forces try to close in on them in a pincer movement, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Russian military bloggers and other pro-Kremlin Telegram accounts on Friday claimed that Russian forces have entered a metal processing plant in northwestern Bakhmut. A Washington-based think tank late on Friday also referenced geolocated footage showing Russian forces within 800 meters of the AZOM plant, a heavily built-up and fortified complex.

The Institute for the Study of War assessed that Moscow’s apparent focus on capturing the plant, rather than opting for a “wider encirclement of western Bakhmut” by attempting to take nearby villages, is likely to bring a further wave of Russian casualties.

Across Ukraine, repair work continued Saturday following a massive Russian missile and drone strike two days earlier that killed six people and left hundreds of thousands without heat or electricity.

Ukraine’s state grid operator said that power supply issues persisted across four regions following the barrage, which saw 80 Russian missiles and a smaller number of exploding drones hit residential buildings and critical infrastructure across the country.

In a Facebook post, Ukrenergo said that scheduled blackouts remain in operation in the Kharkiv and Zhytomyr regions in Ukraine’s northwest and northeast, respectively, as well as parts of the Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv provinces in the southeast. The company added that the situation in Zhytomyr was especially challenging, with some consumers still knocked off the grid.

Russian shelling on Saturday set a car driving through the southern city of Kherson on fire, killing one person inside it and wounding two others, regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said in a Telegram post.

Earlier, authorities had reported that Russian shelling over the previous 24 hours killed at least five people and wounded another 19 across Ukraine’s Kherson and Donetsk regions. The eastern Donetsk province, where Bakhmut is located, has been the epicenter of the fighting in recent months, while the Ukrainian-held parts of the Kherson region have seen daily shelling from Russian troops stationed across the Dnieper river.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

National News

FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at the ...
Associated Press

As Biden weighs Willow, he saves other areas from drilling

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden will prevent or limit oil drilling in 13 million acres of Alaska and the Arctic Ocean, an administration official said on Sunday. The announcement, which is expected on Monday, comes as regulators prepare to announce a final decision on the Willow project, a controversial oil drilling plan pushed […]
16 hours ago
A view of an Oscars statue appears at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in...
Associated Press

Lady Gaga will perform ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ song at Oscars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lady Gaga will be performing at the Oscars after all. A person close to the production with knowledge of the performance confirmed Sunday afternoon that the pop superstar will sing “Hold My Hand,” the Oscar-nominated original song from “Top Gun: Maverick.” Producers said earlier this week that Gaga’s schedule on the […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Sheriff: Man fatally shoots self after living with corpse

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate what led a man to fatally shoot himself just before deputies entered his home and found he had been living for months with a corpse. Neighbors contacted the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday evening about concerns they hadn’t seen one of the men who lived […]
16 hours ago
Antje Menikheim, left, lead scenic painter for Sunday's 95th Academy Awards, and scenic artist Mich...
Associated Press

How does Oscars voting work? This is how winners are decided

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The road to an Oscar winds through a long awards season, which finally culminates Sunday at the Academy Awards. We take you through the process of getting that golden statuette into a winner’s hand — this is how Oscar voting works: WHO VOTES ON THE OSCARS? The Academy of Motion Picture […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Ohio judge to decide on insanity defense in child slayings

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge is scheduled to decide this week on the validity of the insanity defense submitted by a man charged with fatally shooting two of his girlfriend’s three young sons and wounding the third. Judge Eric Allen Marks last week heard assessments from two psychologists of the state of mind […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Chicago firefighter’s 2 kids die after fire claims wife, son

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago firefighter’s two remaining children have died days after a fire at the family’s Northwest Side home also fatally injured his wife and 7-year-old son, authorities said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office said firefighter Walter Stewart’s 2-year-old son, Emory Day-Stewart, and his 9-year-old daughter, Autumn Day-Stewart, died Saturday and Friday, […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
UK: Russian advance in Bakhmut could come with heavy losses