Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Oregon eyes mandate for climate change lessons in schools

Mar 11, 2023, 9:06 AM
Sarah Stapleton, a University of Oregon education professor, holds drawings and letters from elemen...
Sarah Stapleton, a University of Oregon education professor, holds drawings and letters from elementary school students asking lawmakers to stop climate change, after testifying at a hearing at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., Thursday, March 9, 2023, in favor of a bill that would require climate change instruction in public schools from kindergarten through 12th grade. (AP Photo/Claire Rush)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Claire Rush)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers are aiming to make the state the second in the nation to mandate climate change lessons for K-12 public school students, further fueling U.S. culture wars in education.

Dozens of Oregon high schoolers submitted support of the bill, saying they care about climate change deeply. Some teachers and parents say teaching climate change could help the next generation better confront it, but others want schools to focus on reading, writing and math after test scores plummeted post-pandemic.

Schools across the U.S. have found themselves at the center of a politically charged battle over curriculum and how matters such as gender, sex education and race should be taught — or whether they should be taught at all.

One of the bill’s chief sponsors, Democratic Sen. James Manning, said even elementary students have told him climate change is important to them.

“We’re talking about third and fourth graders having a vision to understand how this world is changing rapidly,” he said at a Thursday state Capitol hearing in Salem.

Connecticut has the only U.S. state law requiring climate change instruction, and it’s possibly the first time such a bill has been introduced in Oregon, according to legislative researchers. Lawmakers in California and New York are considering similar bills.

Manning’s bill requires every Oregon school district to develop climate change curriculum within three years, addressing ecological, societal, cultural, political and mental health aspects of climate change.

It’s unclear how Oregon would enforce the law. Manning told The Associated Press that he is going to scrap an unpopular proposal for financial penalties against districts that don’t comply, but didn’t say whether another plan was coming.

For now, the bill doesn’t say how many hours of instruction are needed for the state’s education department to approve a district’s curriculum.

Most states have learning standards — largely set by state education boards — that include climate change, although their extent varies by state. Twenty states and Washington, D.C., have specifically adopted what are known as the Next Generation Science Standards, which call for middle schoolers to learn about climate science and high schoolers to receive lessons on how human activity effects the climate.

New Jersey’s education standards are believed to be the most wide-ranging. For the first time this school year, climate change is not just part of science instruction, but all subjects, like art, English and even PE.

Several teens testified at the state Capitol in favor of the bill. No students have submitted opposition testimony.

“In 100 years are we going to have to teach our children what trees are because there aren’t any left? It’s a thought that horrifies me,” said high school sophomore Gabriel Burke. “My generation needs to learn about climate change from a young age for our survival.”

Some teachers testified in support of the bill. But others say they’re already struggling to address pandemic learning losses. Adding climate change on top of reading, writing, math, science and social studies is “a heavy lift that will end up coming down on the backs of teachers,” said Kyler Pace, a grade school teacher in Sherwood, Oregon.

Recent surveys conducted by Columbia University’s Teachers College and the Yale Program on Climate Communication suggest that a majority of Americans think that climate change and global warming should be taught in school. But climate change is still seen by some as a politically divisive issue, and Pace said that mandating its instruction could inject more tension into schools.

Nicole De Graff, a self-described parents’ rights advocate and former GOP legislative candidate, testified that her children, ages 9, 15, and 16, are “done being overwhelmed with things that are fear-based, like COVID.”

In Pennington, New Jersey, wellness teacher Suzanne Horsley aims for age-appropriate lessons on what can be a daunting topic. In her K-2 physical education classes at Toll Gate Grammar School, she plays a game with pretend trees, using bean bags representing carbon to show students that fewer trees leads to higher levels of atmospheric carbon.

In Horsley’s lesson plan for teens, students learn how climate change disproportionately impacts low-income communities. They look at air quality maps in areas with higher industrial activity or car traffic.

There is a push for students to feel as though they have some ability to influence their world, Horsley said. “Whether it’s conserving water or finding ways to plant more trees or take care of the trees that already exist … they want to feel empowered.”

___

Claire Rush is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

National News

FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at the ...
Associated Press

As Biden weighs Willow, he blocks other Alaska oil drilling

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden will prevent or limit oil drilling in 16 million acres in Alaska and the Arctic Ocean, an administration official said on Sunday. The announcement, which is expected as soon as Sunday evening, comes as regulators prepare to announce a final decision on the Willow project, a controversial oil […]
16 hours ago
A view of an Oscars statue appears at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in...
Associated Press

Lady Gaga will perform ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ song at Oscars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lady Gaga will be performing at the Oscars after all. A person close to the production with knowledge of the performance confirmed Sunday afternoon that the pop superstar will sing “Hold My Hand,” the Oscar-nominated original song from “Top Gun: Maverick.” Producers said earlier this week that Gaga’s schedule on the […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Sheriff: Man fatally shoots self after living with corpse

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate what led a man to fatally shoot himself just before deputies entered his home and found he had been living for months with a corpse. Neighbors contacted the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday evening about concerns they hadn’t seen one of the men who lived […]
16 hours ago
Antje Menikheim, left, lead scenic painter for Sunday's 95th Academy Awards, and scenic artist Mich...
Associated Press

How does Oscars voting work? This is how winners are decided

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The road to an Oscar winds through a long awards season, which finally culminates Sunday at the Academy Awards. We take you through the process of getting that golden statuette into a winner’s hand — this is how Oscar voting works: WHO VOTES ON THE OSCARS? The Academy of Motion Picture […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Ohio judge to decide on insanity defense in child slayings

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge is scheduled to decide this week on the validity of the insanity defense submitted by a man charged with fatally shooting two of his girlfriend’s three young sons and wounding the third. Judge Eric Allen Marks last week heard assessments from two psychologists of the state of mind […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Chicago firefighter’s 2 kids die after fire claims wife, son

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago firefighter’s two remaining children have died days after a fire at the family’s Northwest Side home also fatally injured his wife and 7-year-old son, authorities said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office said firefighter Walter Stewart’s 2-year-old son, Emory Day-Stewart, and his 9-year-old daughter, Autumn Day-Stewart, died Saturday and Friday, […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Oregon eyes mandate for climate change lessons in schools