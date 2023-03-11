Close
3D-printed rocket remains grounded after more launch aborts

Mar 11, 2023, 1:25 PM
This image from video made available by Relativity Space shows the company's Terran 1 rocket on the...
This image from video made available by Relativity Space shows the company's Terran 1 rocket on the launch pad in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Saturday, March 11, 2023, after a countdown hold. The rocket made almost completely of 3D-printed parts came within a half-second of blasting off Saturday on its debut flight, but remained grounded after back-to-back launch aborts. (Relativity Space via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Relativity Space via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A rocket made almost completely of 3D-printed parts came within a half-second of blasting off Saturday on its debut flight, but remained grounded after back-to-back launch aborts.

The engines ignited, but abruptly shut down, leaving Relativity Space’s rocket, named Terran, standing on its pad.

Launch controllers reset the countdown clocks and aimed for the last possible moment of the three-hour window at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. But once again, on-board flight computers halted the countdown, this time with 46 seconds remaining. No cause was given for the problems.

The first launch attempt, on Wednesday, was aborted at the one-minute mark because of a bad valve.

There was no immediate word on when the company might try again.

At 110 feet (33 meters), the rocket is relatively small. Relativity Space said 85% of the rocket, including its engines, came out of its huge 3D printers at company headquarters in Long Beach, California.

Given this is a test flight, all that is aboard the rocket is the company’s first 3D metal print. The company aims to put the souvenir, along with the second stage, into a low, short-lived orbit.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

