Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Tropical Cyclone Freddy hammers Mozambique for second time

Mar 11, 2023, 1:56 PM
Trees are strewn across a street in Quelimane, Mozambique, Saturday, March 11, 2023. Record breakin...
Trees are strewn across a street in Quelimane, Mozambique, Saturday, March 11, 2023. Record breaking Cyclone Freddy, will make its second landfall in Mozambique on Sunday morning as an "intense tropical cyclone". (AP Photo)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Record-breaking Cyclone Freddy made its second landfall in Mozambique Saturday night, pounding the southern African nation with heavy rains and disrupting transport and telecommunications services.

French weather agency Météo-France warned of “destructive and devastating” winds and “dangerous seas and heavy rains” that could lead to landslides. It said Freddy will go further inland through the weekend, generating heavy rains in Mozambique and southern Malawi, with rain also likely in Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Its the second time Freddy has hit the country, with the cyclone originally making landfall late last month.

Météo-France also raised concerns that Freddy is unlikely to weaken over land in the coming week and has high probability of exiting back into the sea. Freddy made landfall with maximum wind speeds at sea measuring 155 kilometers (around 100 miles) an hour and sea gusts averaging 220 kilometers (around 140 miles) an hour, the agency said.

Freddy was initially on course to make landfall in the country Friday night but stalled over the Mozambique channel. The cyclone then intensified on Saturday and regained strength as it barrelled toward land, Mozambique’s National Institute of Meteorology said.

The cyclone’s second punch is showering a low-lying, vast land teeming with rivers and “almost all of them have no dam” to ease flooding, said Salomao Bandeira, a scientist at Mozambique’s Universidade Eduardo Mondlane. Flooding in the country earlier this year slammed regions where major rivers are controlled by dams, allowing some degree of control, Bandeira said, raising fears this hit could lead to more destruction.

The projected deluge is already worrying health and disaster agencies in both Mozambique and Malawi, who have recently been battling cholera cases and other water-borne ailments. The U.N. and EU-led disaster alert system has already issued a red alert projecting that some 2.3 million people will be impacted. Mozambique’s disaster institute has moved thousands of people to storm shelters in anticipation.

“More lives are being saved in Mozambique today” due to early preparedness, Bandeira said.

In a statement released Saturday, Malawi Red Cross said it had activated its early response teams in southern Malawi to prepare for the cyclone.

Earlier in the week, Freddy’s longevity and baffling trajectories caused the U.N. weather agency to set up a committee to determine whether it has broken the record as the longest-lasting tropical cyclone in recorded history after traversing more than 8,000 kilometres (5,000 miles) in the southern Indian Ocean.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Freddy has already catapulted into the record books for the second highest accumulated cyclone energy, or ACE, a measurement of a cyclone’s energy over time.

Freddy is “the third storm on record to last more than 22 days,” said NOAA’s Carl Schreck. Hurricane John in 1994 and an unnamed Atlantic hurricane in 1899 are the other two. The natural weather event La Nina and a negative Indian Ocean Dipole, or a change of temperatures over the ocean, “may have produced ocean temperatures and atmospheric circulations that made an event like this more likely,” Schreck added.

Any storm that can remain at such a “strong intensity for so long and make two landfalls is important in terms of human impacts and in terms of science,” said Kristen Corbosiero, professor of atmospheric and environmental sciences at the University of Albany.

“Intense storms generally go through a series of eyewall replacement cycles and intensity fluctuations,” where the cyclone begins to develop a a new eye, Corbosiero said. “But Freddy didn’t have these cycles for most of its life cycle. Trying to understand why, will be a good research topic.”

___

Associated Press science writer Seth Borenstein contributed to this report from Washington, D.C. ___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

National News

Associated Press

Former student at Wisconsin college charged in threats case

A former University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate student threatened students, staff members and professors at the university, telling some of them via email before he traveled to the U.S. last week that he planned to kill their children, according to court documents. Arvin Raj Mathur, 32, was in Michigan’s St. Clair County Jail on Sunday following […]
17 hours ago
FILE - Singer Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform during their 2023 tour on Feb. 1, 202...
Associated Press

Illness sidelines Springsteen tour as 3 concerts postponed

SOUTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — Bruce Springsteen’s show Tuesday in Albany has become the third concert in a week postponed by the New Jersey rocker citing illness reasons, a month into his first major tour in six years. “The Boss,” as he is known to his fans, also gave himself and his E Street Band […]
17 hours ago
Alabama players pose with the trophy after an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M in the...
Associated Press

Alabama earns top billing in March Madness bracket

Alabama is the overall top seed in murder case over the past two months. The Crimson Tide was awarded the top spot Sunday over Kansas and Houston, each of whom exited their conference tournaments without the titles and missing key cogs on their teams. The defending natinal champion Jayhawks lost by 20 to Texas on […]
17 hours ago
Fan Bingbing arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. ...
Associated Press

Oscars 2023 carpet: Sofia Carson, Fan Bingbing bring regal

NEW YORK (AP) — Fan Bingbing made a regal entrance in sparkling silver and emerald green as the champagne-colored carpet heated up Sunday at the 95th Academy Awards. The “X-Men” star wore Tony Ward Couture, with her hair sculpted into an Old Hollywood bob, as some of the men among the early walkers brought the […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

North Korea tests submarine-launched missile, Seoul confirms

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Monday it has conducted submarine-launched cruise missile tests, days after its leader Kim Jong Un ordered his troops to be ready to repel its rivals’ “frantic war preparation moves.” The test on Sunday came a day before the U.S. and South Korean militaries begin large-scale joint military […]
17 hours ago
FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at the ...
Associated Press

As Biden weighs Willow, he blocks other Alaska oil drilling

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — As President Joe Biden prepares a final decision on the huge Willow oil project in Alaska, his administration announced he will prevent or limit oil drilling in 16 million acres in Alaska and the Arctic Ocean. Plans announced Sunday night will bar drilling in nearly 3 million acres of the Beaufort […]
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Tropical Cyclone Freddy hammers Mozambique for second time