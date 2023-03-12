Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Favoring continuity, China reappoints central bank governor

Mar 11, 2023, 7:34 PM
FILE - Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China, speaks during a press conference at the Sta...
FILE - Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China, speaks during a press conference at the State Council Information Office in Beijing, on March 3, 2023. China on Sunday, March 12, reappointed Yi as head of the central bank in an effort to reassure entrepreneurs and financial markets by showing continuity at the top while other economic officials change. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday reappointed Yi Gang as head of the central bank in an effort to reassure entrepreneurs and financial markets by showing continuity at the top while other economic officials change.

Yi, whose official title is governor of the People’s Bank of China, plays no role in making monetary policy, unlike his counterparts in other major economies. His official duties lie in “implementing monetary policy,” or carrying out decisions made by a policymaking body whose membership is a secret.

But the central bank governor acts as spokesperson for monetary policy, is the most prominent Chinese figure in global finance and is in charge of reassuring bankers and investors at a time when China’s economy is emerging from drastically slower growth.

At the March 5 opening of the annual session of China’s rubber-stamp parliament, the National People’s Congress, China announced plans for a consumer-led revival of the struggling economy, setting this year’s growth target at “around 5%.”

Last year’s growth fell to 3%, the second-weakest level since at least the 1970s, putting president and head of the ruling Communist Party Xi Jinping under exceptional pressure to revitalize the economy.

A longtime veteran of monetary policy departments, Yi was first appointed governor of the People’s Bank of China in March 2018, taking over from the highly regarded Zhou Xiaochuan.

Before becoming governor, Yi spent 20 years at the central bank after getting his Ph.D. from the University of Illinois and working as a professor of economics at Indiana University from 1986 to 1994.

He is also a co-founder and professor at Peking University’s China Center for Economic Research.

The ruling Communist Party made a similar decision to opt for continuity in 2013, when then-PBOC governor Zhou, who already had been in the job for a decade, stayed on as governor while all other economic regulators changed.

Yi’s reappointment came on the congress’s penultimate day, which also saw Xi loyalists appointed as finance minister and head of the Cabinet planning agency to carry out a program to tighten control over entrepreneurs, reduce debt risks and promote state-led technology development. Incumbent Wang Wentao was reappointed minister of commerce.

A priority will be to manage corporate and household debt that Beijing worries has risen to dangerous levels. Tighter debt controls triggered a slump in China’s vast real estate industry in 2021, adding to the COVID-19 pandemic’s downward pressure on the economy.

At the same time, the ruling party is trying to shift money into technology development and other strategic plans. That has prompted warnings too much political control over emerging industries could waste money and hamper growth.

Xi has favored promoting officials who sometimes lack the experience of their predecessors and exposure to global industry and finance markets. That reflects Xi’s effort to purge the Chinese system of Western influence and promote homegrown strategies.

National News

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a Coolidge and the American Project luncheon in t...
Associated Press

Pence says Trump ‘endangered my family’ on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday harshly criticized former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, widening the rift between the two men as they prepare to battle over the Republican nomination in next year’s election. “President Trump was wrong,” Pence said during […]
2 days ago
In this photo made available by NASA, clockwise from left, Expedition 68 Flight Engineers Anna Kiki...
Associated Press

Four astronauts fly SpaceX back home, end 5-month mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four space station astronauts returned to Earth late Saturday after a quick SpaceX flight home. Their capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast near Tampa. The U.S.-Russian-Japanese crew spent five months at the International Space Station, urgent delivery of a replacement craft for the […]
2 days ago
In this photo made available by NASA, clockwise from left, Expedition 68 Flight Engineers Anna Kiki...
Associated Press

Four astronauts fly SpaceX back home, end 5-month mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four space station astronauts returned to Earth late Saturday after a quick SpaceX flight home. Their capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast near Tampa. The U.S.-Russian-Japanese crew spent five months at the International Space Station, urgent delivery of a replacement craft for the […]
2 days ago
In this photo provided by West Virginia Legislative Services, state Sen. Charles Trump speaks in th...
Associated Press

Bill banning marriages under age 16 passes in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A child marriage bill is heading to the West Virginia governor’s desk after lawmakers agreed to let 16- and 17-year-olds get married with restrictions. The House of Delegates passed the bill 83-9 without debate Saturday, a day after the Senate easily endorsed it after making changes to an earlier House version. […]
2 days ago
FILE - Former State Rep. Dave Williams speaks during a debate for the state Republican Party leader...
Associated Press

Colorado GOP selects combative, election-denying new leader

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Republican Party on Saturday selected a combative former state representative who promised to be a “wartime” leader as its new chairman, joining several other state GOPs this year that have elected far-right figures and election conspiracy theorists to their top posts. The move in Colorado comes as the party […]
2 days ago
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the inside of the summit crater of t...
Associated Press

Earthquakes signal Hawaii’s Kilauea about to resume erupting

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s second-largest volcano is likely to resume erupting soon after a brief pause. The U.S. Geological Survey said Saturday that a shallow earthquake storm had been detected under the summit of Kilauea. That signals that “resumption of eruptive activity at Kilauea summit is likely imminent,” the USGS said. Scientists just said Tuesday […]
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Favoring continuity, China reappoints central bank governor