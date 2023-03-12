Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Chicago firefighter’s 2 kids die after fire claims wife, son

Mar 12, 2023, 10:11 AM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago firefighter’s two remaining children have died days after a fire at the family’s Northwest Side home also fatally injured his wife and 7-year-old son, authorities said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office said firefighter Walter Stewart’s 2-year-old son, Emory Day-Stewart, and his 9-year-old daughter, Autumn Day-Stewart, died Saturday and Friday, respectively, from injuries related to smoke inhalation, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Stewart’s wife, Summer Day-Stewart, 36, died Wednesday.

She and the three children were rescued Tuesday night from the family’s burning home in the Montclare neighborhood and rushed to hospitals with smoke inhalation, officials said.

Stewart was not part of the fire crew that responded to the fire, but when he heard the address of the fire over radio dispatch, he went to the scene and gave his wife CPR, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said.

The fire began in the home’s kitchen but its cause remained under investigation, he said.

The Chicago Fire Department is raising money to help Stewart’s family face the “unspeakable tragedy” through its charity, Ignite the Spirit.

National News

Associated Press

Much of Florida Keys loses water pressure after main break

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Much of the Florida Keys lost water pressure after a water main broke, blocking traffic along the main roadway on the chain of islands and forcing businesses to close early. It was the third time a water main broke in the past week in the Florida Keys. The water leak […]
16 hours ago
Vehicles are parked outside a Silicon Valley Bank branch in Wellesley, Mass., on Saturday, March 11...
Associated Press

Can the chaos from Silicon Valley Bank’s fall be contained?

NEW YORK (AP) — Can Washington come to the rescue of the depositors of failed Silicon Valley Bank? Is it even politically possible? That was one of the growing questions in Washington Sunday as policymakers tried to figure out whether the U.S. government — and its taxpayers — should bail out a failed bank that […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

8 dead, 7 missing after boat capsizes off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — At least eight people were killed when two suspected smuggling boats approached a San Diego beach and one capsized, and crews are searching Sunday for an estimated seven additional victims, authorities said. A woman on one of the panga-style boats called 911 late Saturday to report that the other vessel […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Authorities: At least 8 dead, 7 missing off San Diego coast from two boats used in apparent smuggling incident

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities: At least 8 dead, 7 missing off San Diego coast from two boats used in apparent smuggling incident.
16 hours ago
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows, from left, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Sav...
Associated Press

‘Scream VI’ tops box office with franchise-best $44.5M

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar weekend belonged to “Scream VI” in theaters, as the horror sequel notched a franchise-best $44.5 million in domestic ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. The Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group co-production sailed past expectations, easily surpassing the previous series high of $32 million that “Scream 2” opened with […]
16 hours ago
Elder Sharon Hammond uses a tissue during a vigil for a group of Americans recently kidnapped in Me...
Associated Press

Sister grieves for American killed in Mexico kidnapping

LAKE CITY, S.C. (AP) — Prepping for his first trip out of the country, 28-year-old Zindell Brown of Lake City, South Carolina, had something more than nerves. Perhaps it was a premonition about the trip he and several friends were taking to Mexico. “He said, ‘Something, it just doesn’t feel right,’” his older sister Zalandria […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Chicago firefighter’s 2 kids die after fire claims wife, son