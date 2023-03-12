Close
Oscars 2023 carpet: Sofia Carson, Fan Bingbing bring regal

Mar 12, 2023, 3:06 PM
Fan Bingbing arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. ...
Fan Bingbing arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Credit: John Locher/Invision/AP
(AP Photo/John Locher)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Fan Bingbing made a regal entrance in sparkling silver and emerald green as the champagne-colored carpet heated up Sunday at the 95th Academy Awards.

The “X-Men” star wore Tony Ward Couture, with her hair sculpted into an Old Hollywood bob, as some of the men among the early walkers brought the sparkle. We’re looking at you Lorenzo Zurzolo. Others, like Brendan Fraser, went for traditional black tuxedos.

While Fan looked like a queen, Sofia Carson was a princess in white custom Giambattista Valli haute couture, a stunning statement diamond and emerald necklace accenting her ball gown with its off-shoulder, form-fitting bodice, a delicate diamond-shaped cutout at the center. Her jewels were by Chopard, including 122.49 carats of emeralds and 92.57 carats of diamonds.

Monica Barbaro practiced her carpet walk in a two-tone Elie Saab ballgown of deep plumb and delicate blue chiffon with a long full train.

“They were the first couture house to loan to me when nobody knew who I was,” she told E!

Jamie Lee Curtis went for a long-sleeve sparkler by Dolce & Gabbana that was the precise color of the Oscars’ new off-white carpet.

Harvey Guillen and Harry Shum Jr. made statements of their own, the former in a Christian Siriano coat with a silver brocade design and a full ruffled coat and the latter in a white evening jacket with a wide sash and black trim.

Lilly Singh also donned Siriano, who managed to salvage his Oscar looks last week after a pipe burst in his studio. Singh’s magenta trouser look was topped with a long matching coat.

___

For more coverage of this year’s Academy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

