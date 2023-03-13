Close
Jamie Lee Curtis wins Oscar for best supporting actress

Mar 12, 2023, 5:42 PM
Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "Eve...
Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jamie Lee Curtis made her long-waited first Oscar nomination count.

Curtis won best supporting actress for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in “ Everything Everywhere All at Once.” She plays an IRS agent who has several guises through different timelines in the multiverse.

The 64-year-old actor became the eighth oldest in the category’s history to win. She surpassed Judi Dench, who held the slot for her role in “Shakespeare in Love.”

Curtis has starred in a number of films including the “Halloween” franchise movies starting in 1978, along with other notable projects such as “Trading Places,” “My Girl,” “True Lies” and “Knives Out.” But it was her performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” that ultimately landed her in the Oscars’ record books.

Last month, Curtis won at the SAG Awards for best supporting actress.

Curtis beat Angela Bassett, Kerry Condon, Hong Chau and Stephanie Hsu in the category.

___

For more coverage of this year’s Academy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Jamie Lee Curtis wins Oscar for best supporting actress