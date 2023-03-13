Close
List of 2023 Oscar winners

Mar 12, 2023, 5:56 PM | Updated: 8:36 pm
Guillermo del Toro recibe el Oscar a mejor largometraje animado por "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio...
Guillermo del Toro recibe el Oscar a mejor largometraje animado por "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" en los Oscar el domingo 12 de marzo de 2023 en el Teatro Dolby en Los Angeles. (Foto AP/Chris Pizzello)
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
(Foto AP/Chris Pizzello)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar winners announced Sunday:

Best picture: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best actress: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best actor: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best supporting actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Original song: “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

Film editing: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best animated feature: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

International feature film: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

Documentary feature: “Navalny”

Live action short: “An Irish Goodbye”

Cinematography: James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Makeup and hairstyling: “The Whale”

Costume design: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Documentary short: “The Elephant Whisperers”

Animated short: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

Production design: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Music (original score): Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Visual Effects: “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Original screenplay: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Adapted screenplay: “Women Talking”

Sound: “Top Gun: Maverick”

___

For more on this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Associated Press

