Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Asian shares mostly sink on jitters after US bank failure

Mar 12, 2023, 6:09 PM
FILE - A security guard is seen next to a road block near the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan....
FILE - A security guard is seen next to a road block near the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial District. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly fell Monday, shaken by a Wall Street tumble that set off worries the biggest U.S. bank failure in nearly 15 years might have ripple effects around the world.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 1.2% to 27,817.43 in morning trading. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.6% to 7,104.30. South Korea’s Kospi was little changed at 2,394.10.

Before trading began in Asia, the U.S. Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and FDIC said Sunday that all Silicon Valley Bank clients will be protected and have access to their funds and announced steps designed to protect the bank’s customers and prevent more bank runs.

Regulators closed Silicon Valley Bank on Friday amid a run on the bank, which was the second-largest U.S. bank failure, behind the 2008 failure of Washington Mutual. They also announced Sunday that New York-based Signature Bank was being seized after it became the third-largest bank failure in U.S. history.

Following two bank failures, worries about financial stability and liquidity concerns were dominating the market landscape, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management in Hong Kong.

He said traders made nervous by the weekend’s news could create “a ready-aim-fire Monday open.”

“With the market likely headed for a more turbulent period with US inflation on a collision course with Bank ‘theater of tragedy,’ now is probably not the best time for investor euphoria,” Innes said.

Shares tanked Friday on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 dropping 1.4% to cap its worst week since September.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 345 points, or 1.1%, while the Nasdaq composite sank 1.8%. The S&P 500 fell 56.73 points to 3,861.59. The Dow lost 345.22 to 31,909.64, and the Nasdaq dropped 199.47 to 11,138.89.

Some of the sharpest drops on Wall Street last week came from the financial industry. First Republic Bank tumbled 14.8%, while Charles Schwab lost another 11.7% after dropping 12.8% Thursday. Larger banks, which have been stress-tested by regulators following the 2008 financial crisis, held up better. JPMorgan Chase rose 2.5%.

In Tokyo trading, banking issues were sold, with MUFG Bank falling 3% before recovering to about a 1% fall, echoing such falls on Wall Street.

Worries were growing recently that interest rates are set to go higher than expected after the Fed Reserve said it could reaccelerate the size of its rate hikes. The Fed is focusing on wage growth in particular in its fight against inflation. It worries too-high gains could cause a vicious cycle that worsens inflation.

Traders now largely expect the Fed to stick with a modest 0.25 point hike. Last month, the Fed slowed to that pace after earlier hiking by 0.50 and 0.75 points. The Fed has already raised rates at the fastest pace in decades and made other moves to reverse its tremendous support for the economy during the pandemic.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 48 cents to $77.08 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 48 cents to $83.15 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 134.36 Japanese yen from 134.96 yen. The euro cost $1.0699, up from $1.0643.

National News

Associated Press

Report: 4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building

DALLAS (AP) — A news report said four people died in a Sunday night shooting at a Dallas apartment building. WFAA-TV reported police have confirmed officers were called for a report of a shooting around 7:10 p.m. in the Northwest Dallas area. The station reported police said four people were discovered with gunshot wounds and […]
22 hours ago
Associated Press

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ wins best picture at the Oscars, dominating ceremony with 7 wins

LOS ANGELES (AP) — ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ wins best picture at the Oscars, dominating ceremony with 7 wins.
22 hours ago
Associated Press

Michelle Yeoh wins best actress Oscar for ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ is first Asian woman to win the category

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michelle Yeoh wins best actress Oscar for ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ is first Asian woman to win the category.
22 hours ago
Associated Press

Brendan Fraser wins best-actor Oscar in career comeback

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brendan Fraser has won the best-actor Oscar for “The Whale,” a transformative role in which he revived a career that was once so bright. “I started in this business 30 years ago and things didn’t come easily to me,” said Fraser, breathing heavily. “I just want to say thank you for […]
22 hours ago
Associated Press

Brendan Fraser wins best actor Oscar for ‘The Whale,’ completing a comeback year for one of the ‘90s biggest stars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brendan Fraser wins best actor Oscar for ‘The Whale,’ completing a comeback year for one of the ‘90s biggest stars.
22 hours ago
Daniel Scheinert, left, and Daniel Kwan accept the award for best original screenplay for "Everythi...
Associated Press

Best director Oscar to ‘Everything Everywhere’ Daniels duo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Daniels doubled down on everything. It’s paid off in one of the most unlikely best director Oscar wins in history. The directing duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert took the elite filmmaking prize Sunday night for their multiversal dramedy “ Everything Everywhere All at Once,” topping a talented field […]
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Asian shares mostly sink on jitters after US bank failure