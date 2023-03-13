Michelle Yeoh wins best actress Oscar for ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ is first Asian woman to win the category

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brendan Fraser has won the best-actor Oscar for “The Whale,” a transformative role in which he revived a career that was once so bright. Fraser was one of five first-time nominees in the category, the first time that had happened since 1935. Fraser beat out Austin Butler of “Elvis,” Colin Farrell […]
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Daniels doubled down on everything. It’s paid off in one of the most unlikely best director Oscar wins in history. The directing duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert took the elite filmmaking prize Sunday night for their multiversal dramedy “ Everything Everywhere All at Once,” topping a talented field […]
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was on hand at the Oscars on Sunday to introduce the performance of best original song nominee (and later winner) “Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR.” In presenting the song, she noted its anti-colonialist themes — but it’s also “a total banger,” she said. The “Naatu Naatu” performance featured […]
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ruth E. Carter made history: The costume designer behind the “Black Panther” films has become the first Black woman to win two Oscars. Carter took home best costume design for the Marvel sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Carter also won an Academy Award in 2018 for “Black Panther,” which made her […]
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly fell Monday, shaken by a Wall Street tumble that set off worries the biggest U.S. bank failure in nearly 15 years might have ripple effects around the world. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 1.2% to 27,817.43 in morning trading. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.6% to 7,104.30. South Korea’s Kospi […]
Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.