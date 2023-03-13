‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ wins best picture at the Oscars, dominating ceremony with 7 wins

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brendan Fraser has won the best-actor Oscar for “The Whale,” a transformative role in which he revived a career that was once so bright. “I started in this business 30 years ago and things didn’t come easily to me,” said Fraser, breathing heavily. “I just want to say thank you for […]
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Daniels doubled down on everything. It’s paid off in one of the most unlikely best director Oscar wins in history. The directing duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert took the elite filmmaking prize Sunday night for their multiversal dramedy “ Everything Everywhere All at Once,” topping a talented field […]
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was on hand at the Oscars on Sunday to introduce the performance of best original song nominee (and later winner) “Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR.” In presenting the song, she noted its anti-colonialist themes — but it’s also “a total banger,” she said. The “Naatu Naatu” performance featured […]
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ruth E. Carter made history: The costume designer behind the “Black Panther” films has become the first Black woman to win two Oscars. Carter took home best costume design for the Marvel sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Carter also won an Academy Award in 2018 for “Black Panther,” which made her […]
