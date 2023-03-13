Close
Ke Huy Quan gets Oscar congrats from ‘Goonies’ co-stars

Mar 12, 2023, 10:33 PM
Ke Huy Quan poses onstage with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for ...
Ke Huy Quan poses onstage with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — best supporting actor.

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star, who played Data in the iconic 1985 adventure film, told reporters Sunday that he heard from every single co-star including Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman and Martha Plimpton.

“I love all of them so much. Every single one of them was so happy … We’re family forever. Goonies never say die,” said Quan, pumping his fists while uttering the movie’s signature line.

Another connection to “The Goonies” that Quan brought in was his attorney. Jeff Cohen, who played Chunk in the film, represented him during his contract negotiations for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Cohen was in the audience and got a shout-out from Quan during his acceptance speech.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” supporting actress for Jamie Lee Curtis.

___

For more coverage of this year’s Academy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Ke Huy Quan gets Oscar congrats from ‘Goonies’ co-stars