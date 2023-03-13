Close
Law enforcement investigates threat on Vermont-bound plane

Mar 12, 2023, 11:03 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Law enforcement agencies continued to investigate after they said a threat was made on a United Airlines flight Sunday night bound for Burlington, Vermont.

Police said the threat was made on United Airlines flight 3613, which took off from Newark, New Jersey, at 3:14 p.m.

MyNBC5 reported officials said about 20 minutes before landing at Burlington International Airport, the pilot was made aware of a threat found inside of a bathroom on the plane.

The pilot notified Air Traffic Control officers, prompting a massive emergency response at the airport, which was closed for several hours.

Responding agencies included the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad, Burlington police, South Burlington police, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI.

The plane landed around 4:30 p.m., and was taken to a specific area on the tarmac.

The 65 passengers were able to de-plane after sitting on the tarmac for almost two hours, but couldn’t take any personal belongings with them.

Police said law enforcement continued to investigate and found no credible threat on the aircraft. There were no injuries and no one has been arrested.

“What we have here is a safe group of people. We have a safe plane. We have a safe airport. We have procedures that were followed and we have a successful outcome,” said Jon Murad, acting chief of the Burlington Police Department.

