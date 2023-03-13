Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Friends remember Redmond couple killed by suspected stalker

Mar 13, 2023, 5:41 AM | Updated: 6:47 am
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
(Photo from KIRO 7)
(Photo from KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Friends and family are heartbroken after a Redmond couple was shot and killed by a suspected stalker from Texas early Friday.

Friends of Zohre Sadeghi and her husband, Mohammed Milad Naseri, say the couple had hearts of gold and would do anything for their friends.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

“They took care of everyone. They took care of us when we were sick. They brought us homemade soups multiple days when we had COVID,” one friend told KIRO 7.

She tells KIRO 7 Zohre was more than a person with a podcast.

“Doing a podcast doesn’t make you a podcaster — she’s a person,” she said.

And like many in the neighborhood, she wishes this tragedy never happened.

“He was out there and it was known and they were scared, and the only thing they knew to do was stay home and try to be careful,” she told KIRO 7. “They were more worried about what was going to happen to this guy and they should’ve been worried about their safety and I wish they had been more protected.”

Many neighbors are still on edge after the shooting, and some believe the neighborhood will never be the same.

“It’s just an awful situation. It’s been a really tough day,” one woman staying in the area said. “This is going to change this neighborhood forever and it’s true.”

Friends say Zohre’s mother ran to a neighbor’s home and that neighbor called 911. Right now, the mother is staying elsewhere.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

(Photo from KIRO 7)...
Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News and KIRO 7 News Staff

Ukrainian family’s new KIA stolen, crashed next day in Renton

A Ukrainian family is desperate after their brand new KIA was stolen and then crashed into another car the next day.
10 hours ago
ozempic...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Dr. Gordon Cohen: Weight-loss drugs could put Medicare out of business

Dr. Gordon Cohen, a local cardiologist and a Monday regular on KIRO Newsradio's Seattle's Morning News, says weight-loss drugs may soon overwhelm Medicare.
10 hours ago
tanker...
L.B. Gilbert

Tanker truck spills gasoline, rolls over on I-5 in Lacey

A rolled-over tanker in Lacey is causing major backups on southbound Interstate 5 after a crash early Monday morning.
10 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
L.B. Gilbert

Firefighters climb Seattle’s tallest building for cancer research

With 788 vertical feet of elevation across 69 floors, the Columbia Tower is the tallest building in Seattle, and around 2,000 firefighters climbed to the top Sunday to raise funds for blood cancer research and patient services.
10 hours ago
Seattle rain...
Bill Kaczaraba

With spring just a week away, the rain is getting warmer

With spring just a week away, the rain is getting warmer but should ease up this week. We may even see a day near 60 degrees this week.
10 hours ago
(File Photo)...
Associated Press

Biden tells US to have confidence in banks after 2 collapse

President Joe Biden on Monday told Americans the nation’s financial systems were safe, seeking to project calm following the swift and stunning collapse of two banks that prompted fears of a broader upheaval.
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Friends remember Redmond couple killed by suspected stalker