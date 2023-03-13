Friends remember Redmond couple killed by suspected stalker

Friends and family are heartbroken after a Redmond couple was shot and killed by a suspected stalker from Texas early Friday.

Friends of Zohre Sadeghi and her husband, Mohammed Milad Naseri, say the couple had hearts of gold and would do anything for their friends.

“They took care of everyone. They took care of us when we were sick. They brought us homemade soups multiple days when we had COVID,” one friend told KIRO 7.

She tells KIRO 7 Zohre was more than a person with a podcast.

“Doing a podcast doesn’t make you a podcaster — she’s a person,” she said.

And like many in the neighborhood, she wishes this tragedy never happened.

“He was out there and it was known and they were scared, and the only thing they knew to do was stay home and try to be careful,” she told KIRO 7. “They were more worried about what was going to happen to this guy and they should’ve been worried about their safety and I wish they had been more protected.”

Many neighbors are still on edge after the shooting, and some believe the neighborhood will never be the same.

“It’s just an awful situation. It’s been a really tough day,” one woman staying in the area said. “This is going to change this neighborhood forever and it’s true.”

Friends say Zohre’s mother ran to a neighbor’s home and that neighbor called 911. Right now, the mother is staying elsewhere.

