Detectives warn about card reader skimmers at self-checkout lanes and ATMs in western WA

Everett financial crime detectives want to warn people that “Bluetooth overlay skimmers” are on the rise in western Washington, said the Everett Police Department.

The skimmers are made to be placed on top of Ingenico-brand card readers at store self-checkout lanes.

They are designed to steal both the card data when a customer swipes and to record the victim’s PIN using a PIN pad overlay.

The Bluetooth component allows the thieves to get stolen data wirelessly via virtually any Bluetooth-enabled device — just by being near the card terminal.

Police give the following tips to check for possible skimmers:

Look at the Point of Sale device and even pull on it to see if an overlay is installed.

Always cover your pin # when entering, although these overlays are meant to capture the pin # as it is entered.

When possible, use the ATM inside banks during business hours. A number of skimmers have been located at ATM machines outside certain banks.

Set up account text and email alerts to regularly notify you when purchases are made over a certain dollar amount.

Monitor your credit/debit activity online to confirm and verify charges.

If fraud is suspected, call the phone number on the back of the card. Be aware that scammers have set up several fake online sites that pop up when you Google a bank.

If fraud does occur, file a police report.



