Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Zebra bites, injures owner’s arm before it’s fatally shot

Mar 13, 2023, 10:23 AM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A zebra attacked its owner at an Ohio home and bit the man’s arm before it was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy, authorities said.

The attack occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Circleville. Pickaway County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home and found the man in a fenced-in field, lying on the ground.

The large male zebra continued acting aggressively and charged at a deputy’s cruiser that had been positioned to keep the animal away from the victim, the sheriff’s office said. One deputy was able to briefly scare it away using their cruiser’s horn and sirens, but the zebra continued to charge at deputies and other first responders and eventually was shot and killed.

It was not clear what caused the zebra’s aggressive behavior, but officials said it may have been trying to protect some female zebras that were in the same field.

The zebra’s owner was hospitalized but is expected to recover. No other injuries to humans or animals were reported.

Zebras are not considered exotic animals under Ohio law.

National News

Daniel Kwan, left, and Daniel Scheinert toss their awards for best picture for "Everything Everywhe...
Associated Press

One loser in ‘Everything Everywhere’ romp: Oscar bait

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Daniel Kwan was accepting one of the many awards for “Everything All at Once” at Sunday night’s Academy Awards, he took a moment to assure his young son that what was happening was, to be sure, odd. “This is not normal,” said Kwan, who directed the film with his creative […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Divided jury means no death sentence for Islamic extremist who killed 8 people with truck on New York City bike path

NEW YORK (AP) — Divided jury means no death sentence for Islamic extremist who killed 8 people with truck on New York City bike path.
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Federal Reserve says it will review its supervision of failed Silicon Valley Bank

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve says it will review its supervision of failed Silicon Valley Bank.
14 hours ago
Investigators comb a property outside Wilderville, Ore., on Saturday, May 30, 2015, the morning aft...
Associated Press

Wife of man killed by Oregon police gets apology, settlement

GRANTS PASS, Oregon (AP) — A lawsuit over the death of a man who was killed by Oregon State Police outside his home in southern Oregon in 2015 has been settled for $1.6 million after a lengthy legal odyssey, the Grants Pass Daily Courier reported. The settlement includes an apology from state police Superintendent Casey […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Abortion rights proposal moves a step closer to Ohio ballot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Backers of a proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the Ohio Constitution can begin collecting the more than 413,000 voter signatures they would need to put the issue on the ballot this fall, after the petition cleared another hurdle Monday. It moves on to the signature-gathering phase now that the Ohio […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Venue issues first statement after GloRilla concert deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Operators of the western New York concert venue where three people were fatally injured after a show by the rapper GloRilla say they are “devastated by the events” and cooperating with the city as it investigates the crowd surge that left several others hurt. A statement issued Saturday on behalf of […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Zebra bites, injures owner’s arm before it’s fatally shot