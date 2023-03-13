Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Jurors can’t agree on death penalty in NYC bike path attack

Mar 13, 2023, 11:54 AM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury said Monday it could not reach a unanimous decision on whether to impose the death sentence on an Islamic extremist who killed eight people using a speeding truck on a popular New York bike path.

Jurors told a federal judge they were unable to agree on whether Sayfullo Saipov should live or die for the October 2017 attack. A unanimous verdict is required for a death sentence.

It was the first such trial since Democrat Joe Biden became president.

Saipov, 35, was by Islamic State group propaganda, Saipov drove a truck down a busy riverside path, running over cyclists before crashing into a school bus.

He is a citizen of Uzbekistan but lived in New Jersey.

National News

Associated Press

Flood problems grow as new storm heads toward California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A levee break on a storm-swollen river in California’s central coast doubled in size Monday, complicating repair efforts and spilling floodwaters into farmland and agricultural communities — even as yet another atmospheric river took aim at the swamped state. The Pajaro River’s levee rupture has grown to 300 feet (90 meters) […]
12 hours ago
Belkis Terán, left, Daniel Paez, center, and Pedro Terán, family members of Manuel Esteban Paez T...
Associated Press

Autopsy: ‘Cop City’ protester had hands raised when killed

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — An environmental activist who was fatally shot in a confrontation with Georgia law enforcement in January was sitting cross-legged with their hands in the air at the time, the protester’s family said Monday as they released results of an autopsy they commissioned. The family of Manuel Paez Terán held a news […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Soldier who hijacked school bus found not guilty by insanity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An Army trainee who left a base in South Carolina without permission last year and briefly held a group of children hostage at gunpoint aboard a school bus has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. The decision agreed to by prosecutors, defense attorneys and a judge means the 25-year-old […]
12 hours ago
This combination of photos shows promotional art from Oscar-winning films, top row from left, "All ...
Associated Press

How (and where) to watch Oscar-winning films (mostly) online

Replete with spellbinding multiverses, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” topped the historic win for Michelle Yeoh. Stories of family permeated 2022 cinema and winners this year, as did big-budget blockbusters (even if they were denied top honors Sunday night). Even the Oscars itself is now streaming — you can find the star-studded ceremony on Hulu. […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Woman fatally attacked on Chicago train platform named man

CHICAGO (AP) — A 26-year-old woman who was stabbed at a downtown Chicago train platform uttered the name of her attacker before dying, police said Monday. Police announced a murder charge against a 31-year-old man who was arrested Saturday, roughly 13 hours after the early morning incident. The victim, whose name wasn’t released, was attacked […]
12 hours ago
Patricia Moran gets a hug from one of the children at her child care facility in San Jose, Calif., ...
Associated Press

California budget deficit could delay new child care funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Every weekday, Patricia Moran has up to a dozen children in her San Jose home day care center, mostly from low-income families — and sometimes the kids are as young as 2 weeks old because their parents can’t afford to take more time off from work. In between helping the children […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Jurors can’t agree on death penalty in NYC bike path attack