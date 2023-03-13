Federal Reserve says it will review its supervision of failed Silicon Valley Bank

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The family of a Mississippi man whose dismembered body was found in November said his newly released autopsy report shows he was murdered, and they called for a federal investigation into the case Monday. Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen on Oct. 2 at a hotel in Laurel. On Nov. 2, […]
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of hate crimes in the U.S. jumped again in 2021, continuing an alarming rise, according to FBI data released Monday. The nearly 12% increase marks a reversal of a previous, incomplete report from the agency that appeared to show a drop but was missing data from some of the nation’s […]
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A proposed tax break for Kentucky’s bourbon makers was fast-tracked Monday in advancing in the state House, but local leaders living near some of the world’s best-known distilleries were in no mood to toast the industry victory. The measure aims to phase out a property tax on the value of stored […]
LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A missing 13-year-old Texas girl was found locked in an outbuilding near a North Carolina home, authorities said Monday. Investigators with the Dallas police and the FBI say a 34-year-old man enticed the girl to leave her home while communicating with her on social media, then picked her up in his […]
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A 19-year-old was arrested in a January shooting at a hookah lounge in Austin that left two high school students dead and three other people seriously wounded, police said Monday. Christijan Stevens was arrested Wednesday in Killeen, north of Austin, and is charged with capital murder, police said. Jail records did […]
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Whether it was the lingering drama of The Slap or the prominence of blockbusters in the best picture race, a bigger audience was lured back to the Oscars this year. The 95th Academy Awards, which aired Sunday night on ABC, was viewed by an estimated 18.7 million, according to preliminary Fast […]
