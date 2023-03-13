Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

GOP leader ‘pausing’ social media after liking LGBTQ posts

Mar 13, 2023, 3:11 PM
FILE - Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, presides over the Tennessee Senate on the fir...
FILE - Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, presides over the Tennessee Senate on the first day of the legislative session, Jan. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. On Thursday, March 9, 2023, McNally apologized after revelations that he interacted on social media with nearly nude photos of a young gay model, in addition to more posts by the man and other LGBTQ personalities, even as the lawmaker has led a Senate that has passed bills targeting the LGBTQ community. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally announced Monday that he is “pausing” all social media activity after revelations that he repeatedly commented on posts of nearly nude photos of a young gay model and other LGBTQ personalities.

McNally, a Republican, initially stated last week that he “had no intention of stopping” when pressed about why he repeatedly commented on racy social media posts by the 20-year-old. He later issued an apology, saying it was not his intention to embarrass his friends, family or members of the legislature.

However, the 79-year-old legislative leader has since received national attention — including being parodied on Saturday Night Live — with critics accusing McNally of being hypocritical. Particularly, McNally supported legislation restricting where certain drag shows can take place.

Some of the posts that have sparked the most uproar include commenting on a photo of the man’s backside, where he was wearing only underwear, saying “you can turn a rainy day into rainbow and sunshine.” McNally then posted a comment using only heart and fire emojis. In a separate post, McNally posted a heart emoji of the man pulling down his underwear.

“While I see now that I should have been more careful about how my comments and activity would be perceived, my intent was always engagement and encouragement,” McNally said in a statement. “For this reason, I will be pausing my social media activity in order to reflect and receive more guidance on the use of social media.”

McNally added while he may have made “some mistakes,” he disagreed that he had a record of being “anti-gay” and pointed to his opposition of a 2020 law that assured continued taxpayer funding of faith-based foster care and adoption agencies even if those organizations exclude LGBTQ families and others based on religious beliefs.

Yet McNally then pointed to his support of “traditional marriage” and support of bills that “keep obscenity out of the public sphere.”

“There is no contradiction here,” he said.

McNally, who is from Oak Ridge, became lieutenant governor in 2017. He has been a state lawmaker since the late 1970s.

National News

FILE - Officials take pictures along the U.S.-Mexico border, May 11, 2021, in Roma, Texas. Texas la...
Associated Press

Texas Republicans propose state immigration police force

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas lawmakers are proposing legislation that make it a state felony to cross the border from Mexico illegally and create a new border police force that could deputize private citizens, the latest in the state’s continued push to test the limits of the federal government’s authority over immigration. Civil rights organizations, […]
15 hours ago
This combination of photos shows promotional art for the 95th Academy Awards, airing Sunday on ABC,...
Associated Press

HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ season finale draws in a series high

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Last of Us” fans set another rating record for the season one finale of the apocalyptic, mushroom-infected zombie video game adaptation. Despite Oscars Sunday night, HBO said the season finale drew in 8.2 million viewers. Viewership for “The Last of Us” has consistently grown throughout the season. The series has […]
15 hours ago
Shooting suspect Michael Boatwright looks at his attorney's computer at the defense table on the fo...
Associated Press

Jurors see cellphone data of XXXTentacion’s accused killers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of three men accused of murdering rising rap star XXXTentacion concluded their fourth day of deliberations Monday by reviewing almost 1,200 text messages and several videos and photos seized from two of their cellphones. Some of the videos and photos showed the defendants flashing fistfuls of […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

FBI: 50 items stolen from museums in 5 states returned

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal authorities say dozens of artifacts stolen in the 1970s from museums in several states and dating back as far as the French and Indian War have been returned to the institutions. The FBI announced Monday at a ceremony at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia that 50 items had […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

10 more people charged in $250M federal food program fraud

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ten more people have been charged in connection with a scheme to steal more than $250 million from a federal program designed to provide meals to low-income children in Minnesota, federal prosecutors said Monday. A total of 60 people have now been charged in the conspiracy, in which authorities say a group […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

DeSantis sets execution for ‘ninja killer’ in 1989 murders

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A man convicted of a 1989 double slaying in Florida for which he was dubbed the “ninja killer” is set for execution next month under a death warrant signed Monday by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Barring delays on appeal, the execution of Louis Bernard Gaskin is set for April 12 […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
GOP leader ‘pausing’ social media after liking LGBTQ posts