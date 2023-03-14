Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Ex-sheriff convicted of civil rights abuses to be sentenced

Mar 14, 2023, 4:05 AM
FILE - Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill speaks at candidate forum in Rex, Ga, Aug. 16, 201...
FILE - Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill speaks at candidate forum in Rex, Ga, Aug. 16, 2012. The former Georgia sheriff convicted of violating the civil rights of people in his custody by unnecessarily strapping them into restraint chairs is set to be sentenced Tuesday, March 14, 2023, with prosecutors seeking several years in prison. (Kent D. Johnson/Atlanta Journal Constitution via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Kent D. Johnson/Atlanta Journal Constitution via AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ATLANTA (AP) — A former Georgia sheriff convicted of violating the civil rights of people in his custody by unnecessarily strapping them into restraint chairs is set to be sentenced Tuesday with prosecutors seeking several years in prison.

A jury in October convicted Victor Hill — who was sheriff of Clayton County, just south of Atlanta — on six of seven federal charges against him. Prosecutors recommended in a sentencing memo filed with the court that he serve three years and 10 months in prison, while defense attorneys are asking for a sentence of probation, home confinement and a fine.

His trial included about a week of testimony from more than three dozen witnesses, including the men who were restrained. Prosecutors said Hill ordered detainees strapped into restraint chairs at the county jail for hours even though they posed no threat and complied with deputies’ instructions. The use of the chairs was unnecessary, was improperly used as punishment and caused pain and bodily injury in violation of the civil rights of seven men, prosecutors argued.

Defense attorneys argued that Hill legally used the restraint chairs to keep order at the jail and didn’t overstep his lawful authority. They also argued that he had no intention of violating the civil rights of detainees and had no warning that such conduct could be considered criminal.

Jurors deliberated for several days, deadlocking more than once, prompting the judge to urge them to continue deliberating to reach a unanimous verdict. The jury foreperson raised concerns about one juror to the judge, who questioned both the juror and foreperson in open court.

After the guilty verdict, defense attorney Drew Findling said he was concerned by the singling out of one juror during deliberations and told The Associated Press at the time that a review of case law indicated that “this conviction will struggle to survive legal review by an appellate court.”

Federal sentencing guidelines are calculated based on a number of factors, including the offense itself and the person’s criminal history, and are not binding on the judge.

According to prosecutors’ calculations, the guidelines for Hill include a sentencing range of three years and 10 months to four years and nine months. Prosecutors recommend a sentence at the bottom end of that range, saying in a sentencing memo that it is appropriate and “accounts for Mr. Hill abusing his authority and physically harming numerous pre-trial detainees under his care in the Clayton County Jail.”

Defense calculations put the sentencing range at three years and one month to three years and 10 months. But they are asking U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross to use her discretion to depart from that and give him a sentence of probation, home confinement and a fine. Defense attorneys wrote in their sentencing memo that “such a sentence is wholly consistent with the case facts, Mr. Hill’s history, and ultimately, will best serve the community that he has honorably served for decades.”

In addition to legal arguments, the defense sentencing memo includes a brief personal history of Hill that stresses his lifelong desire to serve in law enforcement and his consistent goal to be “a difference-making law enforcement officer.” His attorneys also submitted two dozen letters from people — including family members, clergy and Clayton County residents — attesting to his good character and asking the judge for leniency.

Hill, 58, was suspended by the governor after his indictment and filed for retirement after his conviction. He had been a magnet for controversy from the time he first took office as Clayton County sheriff in 2005. He fired 27 deputies on his first day, though a judge later reinstated them. He used Batman imagery in campaign ads and on social media and called himself “The Crime Fighter,” sometimes using a tank his office owned during raids.

He failed to win reelection in 2008 after his first term and was acquitted him on all 27 charges.

He woman said the 2015 shooting was an accident that happened while they practiced police tactics.

National News

Associated Press

Ohio State asks court to hear Title IX issues in abuse suits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider questions about the law known as Title IX in a case that affects whether more than 230 men can proceed with lawsuits against the school over decades-old sexual abuse by a team doctor, the late Richard Strauss. The petition filed […]
9 hours ago
Associated Press

New atmospheric river pushes into swamped California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Forecasters warned of more flooding, potentially damaging winds and difficult travel conditions on mountain highways as a new atmospheric river pushed into swamped California early Tuesday. Initial precipitation was light as the system spread across northern and central regions. But the National Weather Service said it was intensifying, and the heaviest […]
9 hours ago
FILE - Members of the Irish band U2, from left, Larry Mullen Jr., Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton a...
Associated Press

In unusual step, U2 reinterprets 40 of its best-known songs

NEW YORK (AP) — In reimagining 40 of their best-known songs, U2 recognized that many fans would experience them through earphones connected to a device in their pockets — rather than being belted out onstage. That was one thought behind coming out this week. The four men of U2, now either 61 or 62 years […]
9 hours ago
FILE - Members of the community gather for a vigil on the corner of 67th and Prospect in Kansas Cit...
Associated Press

Prosecutor: No charges in fatal Kansas City police shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City, Missouri, police officer who fatally shot a man at a convenience store nearly two years ago will not be charged with a crime, following a decision by a special prosecutor. Malcolm Johnson was killed in March 2021. Some civil rights, religious and community activists said the shooting […]
9 hours ago
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in support of abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme...
Associated Press

Ohio Supreme Court to review block of near-ban on abortion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to review the state’s near-ban on abortions, and to consider whether the clinics challenging the law have legal standing to do so. In its split decision, the court, however, denied Republican Attorney General Dave Yost’s request to launch its own review of the right to […]
9 hours ago
Associated Press

San Francisco to air Black reparations plan, $5M per person

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A controversial draft reparations proposal that includes a $5 million lump-sum payment for each eligible Black person could make San Francisco the first major U.S. city to fund reparations, though it faces steep financial headwinds and blistering criticism from conservatives. Tuesday’s meeting of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors will include […]
9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Ex-sheriff convicted of civil rights abuses to be sentenced