Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

New Orleans mayor fights lowered recall signature threshold

Mar 14, 2023, 9:22 AM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A court settlement that significantly lowered the number of petition signatures New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s opponents need to force a recall election was challenged in two state courts Tuesday by Cantrell and one of her supporters.

In New Orleans, one lawsuit calls for a judge to set aside the settlement that reduced the number of signatures by about 5,000 votes. It says Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin violated the law when he entered into the settlement with recall organizers who had challenged New Orleans voter roll numbers.

A similar lawsuit challenging Ardoin’s authority to agree to the settlement was filed in state court in Baton Rouge, according to a news release.

To force a recall election, petitioners are required to obtain valid signatures from 20% of voters deemed qualified — sometimes referred to as “active voters” — under state law. The March 1 settlement came after recall organizers sued election officials saying New Orleans voter rolls still list hundreds of dead people and thousands of voters who should be placed on an “inactive” list because they have likely moved.

For purposes of the recall petition, the settlement dropped the total number of qualified voters considered in New Orleans from 249,876 to 224,876 — resulting in the number of valid signatures needed dropping from nearly 50,000 to just below 45,000.

It remains unclear whether recall organizers have reached either threshold. Organizers turned petitions over for validating on Feb. 22 but have not said how many signatures they collected. The Orleans Parish voter registrar is working to validate and certify signatures by a March 22 deadline.

“The Secretary of State acted without constitutional or legislative authority in reducing the number of qualified voters required to trigger a recall election,” said Marion Floyd, an attorney for Cantrell and the Rev. Willie Calhoun. “Simply put, Ardoin did not have the power to make that change and make it retroactive to the date of submission of the recall petition.”

An Ardoin spokesman declined comment Tuesday morning. Recall organizer Eileen Carter said she believes Ardoin had the authority to enter the settlement. But she also said she welcomed the litigation because it will help determine the correct number of active New Orleans voters.

The New Orleans lawsuit notes that the state judge who approved the settlement, Civil District Court Judge Jennifer Medley, had signed the recall petition. That fact had not been made public at the time of the settlement. Medley did not disclose it, and it was only revealed after The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate obtained some of the signatures after filing a lawsuit.

Cantrell, a Democrat, has repeatedly criticized the recall effort as a Republican-led attack on the administration of a Black, Democratic woman. Carter and Belden Batiste, leaders of the recall effort, are Black Democrats. However, campaign finance reports list a Republican businessman, Rick Farrell, as the major financial backer of the effort.

Cantrell is first woman to serve as New Orleans’ mayor. She was easily re-elected to a second term in 2021. But that second term has seen numerous problems, including stubborn violent crime, fitful progress on major street projects that have left some city streets a mess, and unreliable garbage collection. Questions also have been raised about her travel expenses and her personal use of a city-owned apartment. And the City Council recently opened an investigation into the use of public money to send a mailer to city residents earlier this year touting Cantrell’s accomplishments.

National News

Associated Press

14-year sentence for ex-cop who molested teen rape victim

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former New Orleans police officer was sentenced Tuesday to 14 years in federal prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl who was already a rape victim. Federal prosecutors said Rodney Vicknair was a police officer in 2020 when he escorted a then-14-year-old victim to a hospital for a rape examination […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Judge OKs release of Baltimore church sex abuse report

BALTIMORE (AP) — A judge on Tuesday granted the Maryland Attorney General’s Office permission to publicly release a redacted version of an investigative report detailing sex abuse allegations against more than 150 Roman Catholic priests and examining the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s response. Officials declined to provide a timeline for when the release would take place. […]
13 hours ago
FILE - Emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun in Kansas Ci...
Associated Press

SEC’s climate reporting draft rule draws huge public comment

WASHINGTON (AP) — A closely watched rule from the Securities and Exchange Commission that would require public companies to say much more to shareholders about how their operations affect the climate has generated more public comment than many recent regulations from the agency, attorneys and industry experts say. The SEC is expected to issue a […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Former Kentucky lawmaker makes plea on gender-affirming care

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — For years, Jerry Miller was a fixture at legislative hearings in Kentucky, but this time was different: the Republican ex-lawmaker opened up about how his young grandchild could be hurt by a bill to ban access to gender-affirming medical care for those under 18. “This bill condemns vulnerable children to an […]
13 hours ago
FILE - Chevron gas prices are displayed in Visalia, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. State regulator...
Associated Press

Chevron hasn’t complied with new California gas pricing law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Chevron has not complied with a new California law requiring it to disclose how much money it is making from selling gasoline in the state, setting up a showdown with state regulators over data that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration requested in order to impose the nation’s first penalty on excessive oil […]
13 hours ago
State Rep. John Torbett, R-Gaston County, answers questions about his bill to limit how teachers ca...
Associated Press

North Carolina GOP again seeking to limit racial teachings

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A previously vetoed proposal advancing in the North Carolina House would restrict how teachers can discuss certain racial topics in the classroom amid a national GOP crusade against ideas they associate with “ critical race theory.” The bill, which passed Tuesday in the House Education Committee, would ban public schools from […]
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
New Orleans mayor fights lowered recall signature threshold