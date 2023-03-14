Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

SEC’s climate reporting draft rule draws huge public comment

Mar 14, 2023, 12:36 PM
FILE - Emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun in Kansas Ci...
FILE - Emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun in Kansas City, Mo., Feb. 1, 2021. A closely watched rule from the Securities and Exchange Commission that would require public companies to say much more to shareholders about how their operations affect the climate has generated more public comment than many recent regulations from the agency, attorneys and industry experts say. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

WASHINGTON (AP) — A closely watched rule from the Securities and Exchange Commission that would require public companies to say much more to shareholders about how their operations affect the climate has generated more public comment than many recent regulations from the agency, attorneys and industry experts say.

The SEC is expected to issue a final rule in the spring following a draft last summer that drew nearly 15,000 comments, according to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. The rule would make the U.S. the latest government, after the European Union, to regulate what companies must report on their greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption. Companies could have to report on the cost of climate change for their business above a certain threshold.

“Anecdotally, I’ve never seen this number of comments come back on anything proposed by the SEC,” said Steve Soter, vice president at Workiva, a software company that helps companies with regulatory and financial reporting.

Four in 10 executives say their companies are not ready to comply with the rule, according to a recent survey by Workiva and accounting firm PWC of 500 executives at U.S.-based public companies with at least $500 million in annual revenue.

At a conference in Arizona last month that organizers said drew more than 1,600 leaders of green businesses, a panel exploring how companies would need to prepare for the SEC’s rule was standing room only.

Many of the comments submitted in response to the SEC’s draft objected to what companies would have to disclose about their indirect effects on the climate — such as the emissions released by their suppliers — and whether their climate-related risks are material to investors.

Auditing firms, trade groups, companies and conservative lawmakers have said those requirements would be too burdensome. Others who in their comments did not oppose reporting on those indirect effects have said they would need more time to collect such information.

Jill Fisch, a securities law scholar and University of Pennsylvania law professor, said the rule will likely face legal challenges no matter how accommodating the nation’s top financial regulator is to the feedback.

Fisch said the proposed SEC rule has been caught up in the currents of the political fight in the U.S. over sustainable or ESG investing. ESG investors consider a company’s environmental, social and corporate governance measures when deciding whether to invest in it. Conservatives have derided it as a tool for furthering liberal political goals.

“I wouldn’t call it unique,” Fisch said of the comments generated in response to the commission’s climate rule.

Steven Rothstein, managing director at the nonprofit CERES, which works with business to promote sustainability, said analyses by his organization and others found most comments on the SEC’s draft rule were supportive — reflecting what he said is a desire from institutional investors for climate-related information.

“Investors are saying … climate is really market risks,” Rothstein said.

Rothstein said he expects the SEC to ease some parts of the rule in response to what investors, trade groups, companies and others have said about it.

“We would assume the final rule would not be as inclusive as the draft,” Rothstein said. “And that’s exactly what you’d want in a regulatory agency … to think about what people are saying.”

____

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

National News

Associated Press

Former Kentucky lawmaker makes plea on gender-affirming care

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — For years, Jerry Miller was a fixture at legislative hearings in Kentucky, but this time was different: the Republican ex-lawmaker opened up about how his young grandchild could be hurt by a bill to ban access to gender-affirming medical care for those under 18. “This bill condemns vulnerable children to an […]
13 hours ago
FILE - Chevron gas prices are displayed in Visalia, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. State regulator...
Associated Press

Chevron hasn’t complied with new California gas pricing law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Chevron has not complied with a new California law requiring it to disclose how much money it is making from selling gasoline in the state, setting up a showdown with state regulators over data that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration requested in order to impose the nation’s first penalty on excessive oil […]
13 hours ago
State Rep. John Torbett, R-Gaston County, answers questions about his bill to limit how teachers ca...
Associated Press

North Carolina GOP again seeking to limit racial teachings

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A previously vetoed proposal advancing in the North Carolina House would restrict how teachers can discuss certain racial topics in the classroom amid a national GOP crusade against ideas they associate with “ critical race theory.” The bill, which passed Tuesday in the House Education Committee, would ban public schools from […]
13 hours ago
FILE - Brendan Dassey appears in court at the Manitowoc County Courthouse on April 16, 2007, in Man...
Associated Press

Judge: Netflix’s ‘Making a Murderer’ didn’t defame detective

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A retired Wisconsin detective has lost a defamation lawsuit against streaming giant Netflix over his portrayal in the 2015 documentary series “Making a Murderer.” On Friday U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig ruled in favor of Netflix and “Making a Murderer” filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos, concluding that none of them […]
13 hours ago
FILE - In this photo taken by a drone, cleanup continues in the area where the ruptured Keystone pi...
Associated Press

Lawmakers fear spill on Keystone system in southern Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — State lawmakers worried Tuesday that southern Kansas is vulnerable to oil spills from the Keystone pipeline system because earthquakes have become more frequent there, as they questioned an executive for the pipeline’s operator about a massive spill in northeastern Kansas in December. Gary Salsman, a vice president for field operations for […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy in Instagram post

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child. The “Mean Girls” star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing an image of a baby onesie with “Coming soon…” written on it. The post was captioned “We are blessed and excited!” Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, People magazine […]
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
SEC’s climate reporting draft rule draws huge public comment