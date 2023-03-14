Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Florida advances bills on gender identity, defamation

Mar 14, 2023, 1:40 PM
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the Parental Rights in Education bill at Classical Preparato...
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the Parental Rights in Education bill at Classical Preparatory school on March 28, 2022, in Shady Hills, Fla. Florida Republicans on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, advanced a proposal to ban classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity through the eighth grade, expanding the controversial law critics call "Don't Say Gay," which DeSantis signed last year. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans on Tuesday advanced a proposal to ban classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity through the eighth grade, expanding the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay.”

The bill, which was approved by a House subcommittee, still must clear another committee before moving to the full House. A separate House subcommittee approved a bill that would make it easier to sue journalists for defamation, a priority for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who frequently criticizes what he calls “legacy media.”

The education measure also would prohibit school staffers or students from being required to refer to people by pronouns that don’t correspond to the person’s sex.

Florida came under intense national scrutiny last year over the so-called Don’t Say Gay law, which prohibits instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through the third grade.

DeSantis has been a fierce defender of the law as part of his campaign against what he calls woke ideology in education, a position he has heavily leaned into as he prepares to launch his expected presidential candidacy.

The proposal approved Tuesday would expand the ban of classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from prekindergarten to the eighth grade.

The bill also prevents schools from asking for a student’s preferred pronouns and bars staff from giving their own preferred pronouns. Republicans on the committee rejected an amendment to the bill that would allow a teacher to use a student’s preferred pronoun if a parent gave formal permission.

“This bill is anti-freedom, anti-liberty. It’s not about parental rights, it’s not about kids rights. it’s about scoring political points. It’s about power and control,” said Democratic Rep. Angie Nixon.

Similarly, Democrats said the defamation bill would diminish media and speech protections in the U.S. Constitution in what was described as an abuse of government power.

The legislation sponsored by Republican Rep. Alex Andrade would, among other things, declare statements made by an anonymous source to be presumptively false as they relate to a defamation lawsuit unless a reporter reveals who the source is. He said it doesn’t mean people can’t criticize politicians and others, but rather that media can’t use information it knows is false to deliberately hurt someone.

“I can’t sue anyone for defamation just because they called me a murderer because that was the easiest way to summarize how they felt about my COVID policy,” Andrade said. “It’s just an egregious and silly and childish statement. You’re entitled to be wrong in America.”

A long list of speakers representing groups such as open-government watchdogs the First Amendment Foundation and the Florida Press Association urged lawmakers to vote down the defamation bill, saying it would have a chilling effect on the media.

And Democratic Rep. Daryl Campbell accused Republicans of hypocrisy, saying they usually seek to make it more difficult for people to sue private companies . He also said the proposal would harm journalists’ abilities to do investigative research.

“It incentivizes lawsuits in a Legislature whose goal up until now … has been to decrease litigation,” said Democratic Rep. Daryl Campbell. “This is an abuse of power and an infringement on freedom of free speech and free press, not to mention the U.S. and Florida constitution.”

National News

Associated Press

Grandson of race co-founder wins the Iditarod sled dog race

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Ryan Redington on Tuesday won the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, bringing his six dogs off the Bering Sea ice to the finish line on Nome’s main street. Redington, 40, is the grandson of Joe Redington Sr., known as the “Father of the Iditarod.” He helped co-found the arduous race across […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

US Rep. Santos files paperwork for possible reelection bid

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. George Santos filed paperwork Tuesday indicating his intent to run for reelection, even as he faces calls to resign amid ongoing criminal and ethics investigations into lies he told while running for office. The filing with the Federal Election Commission does not necessarily mean that Santos will run for […]
14 hours ago
FILE - Lainey Wilson performs during Marty Stuart's 19th Annual Late Night Jam at the Ryman Auditor...
Associated Press

Miami goes country with new music festival

MIAMI (AP) — Already considered a hub for Latin, hip hop and electronic music, now Miami is going country. Tickets for the Country Bay Music Festival went on sale Tuesday. The event is scheduled for Nov. 11-12 at the historic Miami Marine Stadium, just southeast of downtown on Virginia Key in Biscayne Bay. “With an […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

14-year sentence for ex-cop who molested teen rape victim

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former New Orleans police officer was sentenced Tuesday to 14 years in federal prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl who was already a rape victim. Federal prosecutors said Rodney Vicknair was a police officer in 2020 when he escorted a then-14-year-old victim to a hospital for a rape examination […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Judge OKs release of Baltimore church sex abuse report

BALTIMORE (AP) — A judge on Tuesday granted the Maryland Attorney General’s Office permission to publicly release a redacted version of an investigative report detailing sex abuse allegations against more than 150 Roman Catholic priests and examining the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s response. Officials declined to provide a timeline for when the release would take place. […]
14 hours ago
FILE - Emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun in Kansas Ci...
Associated Press

SEC’s climate reporting draft rule draws huge public comment

WASHINGTON (AP) — A closely watched rule from the Securities and Exchange Commission that would require public companies to say much more to shareholders about how their operations affect the climate has generated more public comment than many recent regulations from the agency, attorneys and industry experts say. The SEC is expected to issue a […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Florida advances bills on gender identity, defamation