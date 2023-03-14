Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Vegas terrorism suspect sentenced for sexually abusing girl

Mar 14, 2023, 2:15 PM | Updated: 2:40 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man with ties to a far-right extremist group advocating the overthrow of the U.S. government has been sentenced to federal prison for sexually abusing a young girl.

Stephen Thomas Parshall, 38, was ordered to serve 33 years in a federal prison Monday, court records show. U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey in Las Vegas also sentenced Parshall to lifetime supervision upon his release.

The yearslong sexual abuse, which prosecutors say began when the victim was younger than 10, was uncovered in 2020 while police and federal agents were investigating Parshall and two other men in connection with an alleged terrorism plot targeting protests in Las Vegas against racism and police violence.

Parshall pleaded guilty in October 2022 — one day before a federal jury trial in the abuse case was set to begin — to two counts of sexually exploiting a child, one count of coercion and enticement and one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.

“He has had a change of heart, and he wishes to plead guilty this afternoon to the charges,” Parshall’s attorney, Robert Draskovich, said at the hearing, according to court transcripts. Parshall was not offered a plea deal.

Authorities say Parshall was first arrested by Las Vegas police in May 2020 with Andrew Lynam Jr. and William Loomis while the men filled glass bottles with gasoline in a plan to firebomb a protest over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The FBI, police and prosecutors say the trio with military experience belonged to the loose anti-government “boogaloo” movement that supports overthrowing the U.S. government. Parshall and Loomis were formerly enlisted in the Navy and the Air Force, respectively, while Lynam was an Army reservist at the time of their arrests.

According to a federal criminal complaint, investigators confiscated Parshall’s cellphones as part of their investigation and found images of him sexually abusing a young girl on one of the devices.

On another cellphone, investigators found sexually explicit images that a teenage girl had sent to Parshall at his request.

Prosecutors also accused Parshall of using various social media websites and apps to “trade” child pornography. The criminal complaint states that Parshall’s usernames for his accounts included “nopictoobad” and “pervysage.”

Parshall and Lynam are currently scheduled to stand trial November in the federal terrorism case. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Loomis, now 42, was sentenced in January to four to 20 years in a Nevada prison after reaching a deal with prosecutors and pleading guilty last October to providing material support for the commission of an act of terrorism, a felony.

___

Associated Press writer Ken Ritter in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

National News

Associated Press

Woman who pretended to be sick Marine gets nearly 6 years

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former social worker at a Rhode Island veterans’ hospital who used stolen patient information to brazenly pass herself off as a decorated Marine Corps veteran with cancer and fraudulently collect nearly $300,000 in benefits, charitable contributions, and donations was sentenced Tuesday to nearly six years in prison. Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Part of mall roof in Duluth collapses under weight of snow

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Part of the roof at a shopping mall in Duluth, Minnesota, collapsed early Tuesday as workers were removing several inches of snow that had fallen over the weekend, authorities said. No one was injured when the roof fell in at Miller Hill Mall about 9 a.m. Tuesday, when most of the […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

FBI: Florida deputy, trooper with DEA ties involved in drugs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The FBI has arrested two Florida law enforcement officers on charges of involvement with illegal drugs after both had worked together on a Drug Enforcement Administration task force. Federal court records show that James Darrell Hickox, a sergeant with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, and Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joshua Earrey […]
15 hours ago
Attorney Mauricio Padilla talks to his client Trayvon Newsome during the fifth day of jury delibera...
Associated Press

Jury still undecided in trial XXXTentacion’s accused killers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of three men accused of murdering rising rap star XXXTentacion outside a Florida motorcycle dealership nearly five years ago again failed to reach a verdict Tuesday, their fifth day of deliberations. The jury has deliberated for about 20 hours since getting the case March 8. The […]
15 hours ago
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the Parental Rights in Education bill at Classical Preparato...
Associated Press

Florida advances bills on gender identity, defamation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans on Tuesday advanced a proposal to ban classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity through the eighth grade, expanding the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay.” The bill, which was approved by a House subcommittee, still must clear another committee before moving to the full House. A […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Iditarod co-founder’s grandson Ryan Redington wins dog race

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Ryan Redington on Tuesday won the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, bringing his six dogs off the Bering Sea ice to the finish line on Nome’s main street. Redington, 40, is the grandson of Joe Redington Sr., who helped co-found the arduous race across Alaska that was first held in 1973 […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Vegas terrorism suspect sentenced for sexually abusing girl