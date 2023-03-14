Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

ComEd, Madigan focus of federal bribery trial in Illinois

Mar 14, 2023, 3:14 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

CHICAGO (AP) — Jury selection began Tuesday at a federal trial in Chicago that could offer an inside look at pay-to-play politics in Illinois that prosecutors say involved the state’s largest electric utility and one of its most powerful politicians at the time.

The four defendants are accused of arranging contracts, jobs and money for associates of then-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, who for decades was one of the most powerful legislators in the U.S. Prosecutors say the goal was to curry favor with Madigan to ensure proposed bills favorable to ComEd actually became law.

Opening statements are expected sometime this week.

While Madigan, 80, will feature in much of the testimony and evidence, he won’t be in court. He has been indicted, but he isn’t a defendant at the current trial in U.S. District Court. He isn’t expected to testify either. His own trial is scheduled for next year.

The defendants at the current trial are onetime Madigan confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker, and former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty. All have pleaded not guilty to multiple counts that include bribery conspiracy.

Defense attorneys have said they will aim to demonstrate that their clients were engaged in run-of-the-mill lobbying and that they never crossed lines into illegality.

Judge Harry Leinenweber asked some prospective jurors about feelings they had for Madigan and lobbyists in general, the Chicago Tribune reported. Some were excused after saying that sitting in on the trial for the up to eight weeks it could last would pose major hardships.

Key evidence for the government is expected to include secret recordings of Madigan and other key figures. Leinenweber ruled Tuesday that media would have access to recordings once they are played to jurors.

He rejected an argument from McClain’s lawyer, Patrick Cotter, that jurors could end up hearing what “the media considers to be the greatest hits” of the recordings outside court and thereby influence jurors’ verdicts, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Madigan was indicted in 2022 on charges that included racketeering and bribery. He’s denied wrongdoing. A year earlier, he resigned from the Legislature as the longest-serving state House speaker in modern U.S. history amid speculation that he was a federal target.

The indictment accused Madigan, among other things, of reaping the benefits of private legal work illegally steered to his law firm.

National News

Associated Press

Conductor of train that killed woman cleared of wrongdoing

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The conductor of a San Francisco train that in 2021 dragged to death a woman was cleared of wrongdoing by federal investigators, according to a report made public Tuesday. Amy Adams, 41, had boarded a Bay Area Rapid Transit train at the Powell Station with her dog tethered to her waist […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Woman who pretended to be sick Marine gets nearly 6 years

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former social worker at a Rhode Island veterans’ hospital who used stolen patient information to brazenly pass herself off as a decorated Marine Corps veteran with cancer and fraudulently collect nearly $300,000 in benefits, charitable contributions, and donations was sentenced Tuesday to nearly six years in prison. A U.S. District […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Part of mall roof in Duluth collapses under weight of snow

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Part of the roof at a shopping mall in Duluth, Minnesota, collapsed early Tuesday as workers were removing several inches of snow that had fallen over the weekend, authorities said. No one was injured when the roof fell in at Miller Hill Mall about 9 a.m. Tuesday, when most of the […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Vegas terrorism suspect sentenced for sexually abusing girl

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man with ties to a far-right extremist group advocating the overthrow of the U.S. government has been sentenced to federal prison for sexually abusing a young girl. Stephen Thomas Parshall, 38, was ordered to serve 33 years in a federal prison Monday, court records show. U.S. District Judge […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

FBI: Florida deputy, trooper with DEA ties involved in drugs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The FBI has arrested two Florida law enforcement officers on charges of involvement with illegal drugs after both had worked together on a Drug Enforcement Administration task force. Federal court records show that James Darrell Hickox, a sergeant with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, and Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joshua Earrey […]
15 hours ago
Attorney Mauricio Padilla talks to his client Trayvon Newsome during the fifth day of jury delibera...
Associated Press

Jury still undecided in trial XXXTentacion’s accused killers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of three men accused of murdering rising rap star XXXTentacion outside a Florida motorcycle dealership nearly five years ago again failed to reach a verdict Tuesday, their fifth day of deliberations. The jury has deliberated for about 20 hours since getting the case March 8. The […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
ComEd, Madigan focus of federal bribery trial in Illinois