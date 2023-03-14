Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Georgia city sued over 2021 death in police interview room

Mar 14, 2023, 3:25 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The family of a 60-year-old man who killed himself when left alone in a police station interview room filed suit Tuesday against the city of Savannah and its police department.

Attorneys for the family say that officers questioning William Zachery Harvey two years ago in connection with an aggravated assault ignored him when Harvey threatened to take his own life rather than go to jail.

Officers who left Harvey unattended during a break in their interview April 3, 2021, returned to find him dead. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation and concluded that Harvey had hanged himself with his own shoelaces.

“Mr. Harvey should have never been alone in the interview room,” Harold Spence, one of the attorneys for Harvey’s family, told a news conference Tuesday. He said police “ignored their own policies” by not turning on a video camera in the room and having an officer monitor it.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court seeks to recover the cost of Harvey’s funeral and burial expenses, as well as monetary damages for “personal injuries, pain and suffering, and wrongful death.”

Two months after Harvey’s death, Savannah police fired five officers. Two of them lost their jobs for policy violations related to Harvey’s interview and death. Three others were fired in connection with a text message shared among Savannah officers that mocked Harvey’s death.

Roy Minter, Savannah’s police chief at the time of Harvey’s death, left the department last year when President Joe Biden nominated him to become U.S. marshal for the Southern District of Georgia. Minter’s confirmation is still pending in the U.S. Senate.

Nick Zoller, spokesman for Savannah’s city government said officials and the police department don’t comment on pending litigation.

Attorneys for Harvey’s family said he was taking medication for depression and anxiety at the time of his fatal police interview. They said he not only threatened to kill himself in front of officers, but also began banging his head against a table.

“Mr. Harvey was ignored, deliberately disregarded and mistreated,” Spence said.

The attorneys said Savannah police not only should have prevented Harvey’s death, but also have failed to make changes that would prevent people in custody from harming themselves in the future.

“To hear how my child died from neglect, it tears me apart,” Harvey’s mother, Shirley Harvey Francis, told reporters Tuesday.

Speaking through tears, she said: “When my child died, they may as well have put me in a hole too.”

National News

Union members and supporters chant in the Capitol rotunda, Tuesday morning, March 14, 2023, as they...
Associated Press

Michigan Senate votes to repeal 2012 law restricting unions

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Hundreds of union supporters filled the halls of the Michigan Capitol on Tuesday as Senate Democrats voted along party lines in support of repealing the decade-old “right-to-work” law in a state once considered a pillar of organized labor. Democrats have listed the repeal as one of their top legislative goals this […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Medicaid agreement in North Carolina closes in on passage

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The details of a deal reached by North Carolina legislative Republicans to expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of low-income adults received overwhelming initial approval from the state Senate on Tuesday. The 43-2 vote on unveiled an agreement that could cover 600,000 people who make too much to qualify for conventional […]
15 hours ago
Former Mississippi state Rep. Kathy Sykes speaks outside the Mississippi state Capitol in Jackson, ...
Associated Press

Ex-rep: Legislative plans in Mississippi are ‘Jim Crow 2.0’

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Efforts by the majority-white Mississippi Legislature to create courts with appointed rather than elected judges and to expand patrols by state police inside the majority-Black capital city of Jackson amount to “Jim Crow 2.0,” a Democratic former state lawmaker said Tuesday. Ex-Rep. Kathy Sykes of Jackson also said people in other […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

ComEd, Madigan focus of federal bribery trial in Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — Jury selection began Tuesday at a federal trial in Chicago that could offer an inside look at pay-to-play politics in Illinois that prosecutors say involved the state’s largest electric utility and one of its most powerful politicians at the time. The four defendants are accused of arranging contracts, jobs and money for […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Conductor of train that killed woman cleared of wrongdoing

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The conductor of a San Francisco train that in 2021 dragged to death a woman was cleared of wrongdoing by federal investigators, according to a report made public Tuesday. Amy Adams, 41, had boarded a Bay Area Rapid Transit train at the Powell Station with her dog tethered to her waist […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Woman who pretended to be sick Marine gets nearly 6 years

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former social worker at a Rhode Island veterans’ hospital who used stolen patient information to brazenly pass herself off as a decorated Marine Corps veteran with cancer and fraudulently collect nearly $300,000 in benefits, charitable contributions, and donations was sentenced Tuesday to nearly six years in prison. A U.S. District […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Georgia city sued over 2021 death in police interview room