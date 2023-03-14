Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Mandatory paid time off: ‘a strain’ for Illinois business

Mar 14, 2023, 3:31 PM
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs into law the Paid Leave For All Workers Act as Illinois House Spe...
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs into law the Paid Leave For All Workers Act as Illinois House Speaker pro-tem Jehan Gordon Booth, left, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, second from left, and Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, right, watch on Monday, March 13, 2023, in Chicago. Illinois became one of three U.S. states to require employers to offer paid time off for any reason starting in January of 2024. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

CHICAGO (AP) — Doug Knight’s family has owned Springfield amusement park Knight’s Action Park since 1930, himself for 43 of those years.

The pandemic was a bear — Knight fought to keep his doors open, and when they closed for COVID-19, he pushed to reopen as soon as possible. Inflation, too, has been an obstacle. From inflatable inner tubes to chlorine for the pools, prices have risen for “everything we buy,” and now a new Illinois law represents “another bump on the road” for business owners, he says.

On Monday, Illinois became one of three U.S. states to mandate paid time off “for any reason,” up to 40 hours per year for full-time employees. Small business owners in Illinois say they know the importance of taking care of their workers, but some view the paid leave requirement as a government-imposed burden.

“When you hit the big bump and go off the cliff, what does that do for ya?” Knight said.

The legislation takes effect on Jan. 1, 2024. Employees will accrue one hour of paid leave for every 40 hours worked up to 40 hours total, and can start using the time once they’ve worked for 90 days.

Knight and his brother, a co-owner, mainly employ seasonal employees not covered by the measure, but they will have to provide paid leave for 10 year-round workers. The veteran business owner said he isn’t worried and will juggle whatever comes next, though consumers will ultimately pay the difference.

But proponents argue the policy supports both business owners and workers, and that guaranteeing paid leave will foster a healthier, more productive workforce.

“When folks have the kind of paid time off they need, they’re able to stay home when they’re sick,” said Molly Weston Williamson, who tracks paid leave policy at the research and advocacy group Center for American Progress.

For business owners concerned that the law will cause added strain amid difficult economic conditions, Williamson pointed out that Chicago and Cook County have had similar ordinances in place since 2017, and fears of devastating economic consequences never panned out.

In fact, “our economy can’t afford not to provide these benefits,” Williamson said. “We can’t afford to pay for folks who are losing their job. We can’t afford to pay for folks who are getting sicker because they’re not getting the care they need. We can’t afford the impacts on our health care system.”

Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, a Peoria Democrat who sponsored the legislation, said at Monday’s bill signing that the law in particular will help low-wage workers, who are those less likely to have paid time off and who are disproportionately Black, Latino, and women.

“Thanks to this measure, workers have the peace of mind that they can take care of themselves today without worrying about the consequences tomorrow,” Gordon-Booth said.

Christell Frausto, a co-owner of TequilaRia Wine and Spirits in Peoria, said she sees paid leave as “an investment” and hopes other business owners will too.

Frausto, 38, said she already accommodates employees needing flexibility for emergencies, illness or personal events. She opened the boutique-style store focused on specialty products including women-owned brands and organic, gluten-free or low-calorie options two years ago.

The pandemic was a clear sign that prioritizing workers is a necessary strategy for business owners, said Frausto, who hopes the lead-up to the law taking effect will give them time to budget and prepare.

“They’re part of my team,” she said of her employees. “My interest is to take care of them just as much as my customers. I have to make sure they have a balance in life and work.”

For Sandy and Dave Schoenborn, a couple who own the Lincoln Theatre in Belleville, Illinois, the state mandate is a major concern. “I’m pretty worried,” Sandy Schoeborn said. “Unless business gets better, it’s gonna be a strain.”

Paid leave is something employees should earn, not be entitled to, she said. “I can’t say no. If if I have a big event coming up and everybody decides to take off, I’m in a world of hurt.”

Knight, the Springfield amusement park owner, said he does his best to take care of his employees. “If they have a reason, they can take off a day” without pay, he said.

“Car broke down, mom’s sick, gotta take the dog to the vet… they’re all important to the staff. But you can’t close your business because everybody wants to take off cause there’s a concert,” he said.

The pandemic, inflation, utility prices — “it just all seems to be piling up,” and mandatory paid leave is now another hurdle for business owners.

“It just drives the cost up, drives the prices up, and the consumer pays the bill,” Knight said. ____

Savage is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

National News

Associated Press

Kentucky prison supervisor convicted of covering up assaults

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A former supervisor at a federal prison in Kentucky has been convicted of writing false reports to cover up assaults on two inmates by corrections officers. Kevin Pearce, a former federal Bureau of Prisons lieutenant, was convicted on two counts of obstruction Monday after a six-day trial. Pearce, 38, was a […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Georgia city sued over 2021 death in police interview room

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The family of a 60-year-old man who killed himself when left alone in a police station interview room filed suit Tuesday against the city of Savannah and its police department. Attorneys for the family say that officers questioning William Zachery Harvey two years ago in connection with an aggravated assault ignored […]
16 hours ago
Union members and supporters chant in the Capitol rotunda, Tuesday morning, March 14, 2023, as they...
Associated Press

Michigan Senate votes to repeal 2012 law restricting unions

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Hundreds of union supporters filled the halls of the Michigan Capitol on Tuesday as Senate Democrats voted along party lines in support of repealing the decade-old “right-to-work” law in a state once considered a pillar of organized labor. Democrats have listed the repeal as one of their top legislative goals this […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Medicaid agreement in North Carolina closes in on passage

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The details of a deal reached by North Carolina legislative Republicans to expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of low-income adults received overwhelming initial approval from the state Senate on Tuesday. The 43-2 vote on unveiled an agreement that could cover 600,000 people who make too much to qualify for conventional […]
16 hours ago
Former Mississippi state Rep. Kathy Sykes speaks outside the Mississippi state Capitol in Jackson, ...
Associated Press

Ex-rep: Legislative plans in Mississippi are ‘Jim Crow 2.0’

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Efforts by the majority-white Mississippi Legislature to create courts with appointed rather than elected judges and to expand patrols by state police inside the majority-Black capital city of Jackson amount to “Jim Crow 2.0,” a Democratic former state lawmaker said Tuesday. Ex-Rep. Kathy Sykes of Jackson also said people in other […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

ComEd, Madigan focus of federal bribery trial in Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — Jury selection began Tuesday at a federal trial in Chicago that could offer an inside look at pay-to-play politics in Illinois that prosecutors say involved the state’s largest electric utility and one of its most powerful politicians at the time. The four defendants are accused of arranging contracts, jobs and money for […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Mandatory paid time off: ‘a strain’ for Illinois business