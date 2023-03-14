Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Arkansas lawmakers OK anti-abortion monument at Capitol

Mar 14, 2023, 3:50 PM
FILE - A demonstrator holds a sign outside the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. on June ...
FILE - A demonstrator holds a sign outside the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. on June 24, 2022, protesting the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade. A monument marking the number of abortions performed in Arkansas before Roe v. Wade was struck down would be built near the state Capitol under a bill lawmakers sent to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A monument marking the number of abortions performed in Arkansas before Roe v. Wade was struck down would be built near the state Capitol under a bill lawmakers sent to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday.

The majority-Republican House approved by a 60-19 vote a proposal allowing the creation of a “monument to the unborn” on the Capitol grounds. The bill, which the Senate approved earlier this month, requires the secretary of state to permit and arrange the placement of the monument.

It also requires the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission to oversee the selection of the artist and the design of the monument with input from anti-abortion groups.

Republican Rep. Mary Bentley, the bill’s House sponsor, said the legislation would allow the state to raise private money for a memorial to “remember those children we were not able to protect and we will not be able to forget.”

A law Arkansas approved in 2019 banning nearly all abortions took effect last year when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the 1973 Roe decision. Arkansas’ ban only allows abortions to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency.

Tennessee lawmakers in 2018 approved legislation allowing a similar privately funded monument on its Capitol grounds. The monument has not yet been installed.

The Arkansas monument proposal drew objections from some anti-abortion Republicans who said it would be counterproductive, and that efforts should instead focus on other needs such as helping pregnant women and foster children.

Republican Rep. Steve Unger, one of two Republicans who voted against the measure, said the monument “has the look and feel of spiking the football” following last year’s ruling.

“Public memorials to our nation’s wars where we face an external threat are right and proper,” Unger said. “A memorial to an ongoing culture war where we seem to be shooting at each other is not.”

Republican Rep. Jeremiah Moore, who also voted against the measure, said the monument would amount to a “poke in the eye to all those who do not share our beliefs.”

“This monument will do nothing for the pro-life cause as we move forward together,” Moore said. “It will only be used as a weapon to rally against pro-life values through fundraising and stirring up anger and vitriol.”

Ten Republicans and one Democrat voted “present” on the bill, which has the same effect as voting against it.

The legislation doesn’t specify where the monument would go on the Capitol grounds, which includes several other monuments, including one honoring the nine Black students who desegregated Little Rock Central High School. The Capitol grounds also include a Ten Commandments monument that was installed in 2018.

National News

Associated Press

Virginia deputies charged in man’s death at mental hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Seven Virginia sheriff’s office employees have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 28-year-old man at a state mental hospital last week, a local prosecutor said Tuesday. Henrico County Sheriff’s Office personnel took the victim, Irvo Otieno, to Central State Hospital on March 6 to admit […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Ann Uccello, first female mayor in Connecticut, dies at 100

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Antonina “Ann” Uccello, the first woman to be elected a mayor in Connecticut when she won an upset victory as a Republican in the capital city of Hartford in 1967, has died. She was 100. Uccello, who went on to serve in the Nixon, Ford and Carter administrations, died of natural […]
16 hours ago
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs into law the Paid Leave For All Workers Act as Illinois House Spe...
Associated Press

Mandatory paid time off: ‘a strain’ for Illinois business

CHICAGO (AP) — Doug Knight’s family has owned Springfield amusement park Knight’s Action Park since 1930, himself for 43 of those years. The pandemic was a bear — Knight fought to keep his doors open, and when they closed for COVID-19, he pushed to reopen as soon as possible. Inflation, too, has been an obstacle. […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Kentucky prison supervisor convicted of covering up assaults

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A former supervisor at a federal prison in Kentucky has been convicted of writing false reports to cover up assaults on two inmates by corrections officers. Kevin Pearce, a former federal Bureau of Prisons lieutenant, was convicted on two counts of obstruction Monday after a six-day trial. Pearce, 38, was a […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Georgia city sued over 2021 death in police interview room

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The family of a 60-year-old man who killed himself when left alone in a police station interview room filed suit Tuesday against the city of Savannah and its police department. Attorneys for the family say that officers questioning William Zachery Harvey two years ago in connection with an aggravated assault ignored […]
16 hours ago
Union members and supporters chant in the Capitol rotunda, Tuesday morning, March 14, 2023, as they...
Associated Press

Michigan Senate votes to repeal 2012 law restricting unions

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Hundreds of union supporters filled the halls of the Michigan Capitol on Tuesday as Senate Democrats voted along party lines in support of repealing the decade-old “right-to-work” law in a state once considered a pillar of organized labor. Democrats have listed the repeal as one of their top legislative goals this […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Arkansas lawmakers OK anti-abortion monument at Capitol