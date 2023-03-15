Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Remains of 160 people found in Bay Area cremation warehouse

Mar 14, 2023, 5:36 PM | Updated: 6:48 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco Bay Area officials were working Tuesday to identify the families of 160 people whose remains were found in a warehouse used by a cremation business whose license was suspended.

Six bodies and the ash remains of 154 other people were found earlier this month at a warehouse in Hayward after the California Cemetery and Funeral Bureau received several complaints from customers saying Oceanview Cremations had stopped responding to them, Alameda County Sheriff Lt. Tya Modeste said.

Oceanview Cremations had a corporate license that was suspended in 2018 and an individual license under the same name that was suspended last year and was not supposed to be operating or keeping remains in a warehouse, Modeste said.

“Many of the families say that they paid to have their loved one’s ashes dispersed at sea, and obviously that didn’t happen,” she said.

Other families complained Oceanview Cremations, which is based in Hayward, a city 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco, did not return their messages when seeking to pick up their loved one’s remains.

“One family said they called over 100 times and they never got a call back,” Modeste said.

Modeste said the remains date back to 2013 and that Oceanview Cremations received them from families in 15 Northern California counties but that the business did a poor job keeping records and that no contracts were found.

She said the business owner, Robert Smith, was not cooperating with officials. A telephone number listed for the company was disconnected, and Smith couldn’t be reached for comment.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau has identified five of the bodies and has a tentative identification of the other one, Modeste said. The ash remains have tags with names and the county where the person died, but no other information or contact information for next of kin, she said.

Officials now have to check different databases to find out their relatives. So far, 11 families of the deceased have been contacted, she said.

Anyone who used Oceanview Cremations between 2013 and 2022 to arrange their loved one’s cremation and who may have questions about what happened to those remains should contact Alameda County officials.

National News

Associated Press

Warrant issued in fatal shooting outside Indianapolis mall

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a 19-year-old Indianapolis man charging him with voluntary manslaughter and battery in a shooting at an Indianapolis shopping mall that killed another teen and injured a man. The warrant was issued by a Marion County court. The suspect was not in custody Tuesday evening. The […]
19 hours ago
FILE - A demonstrator holds a sign outside the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. on June ...
Associated Press

Arkansas lawmakers OK anti-abortion monument at Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A monument marking the number of abortions performed in Arkansas before Roe v. Wade was struck down would be built near the state Capitol under a bill lawmakers sent to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday. The majority-Republican House approved by a 60-19 vote a proposal allowing the creation of […]
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Virginia deputies charged in man’s death at mental hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Seven Virginia sheriff’s office employees have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 28-year-old man at a state mental hospital last week, a local prosecutor said Tuesday. Henrico County Sheriff’s Office personnel took the victim, Irvo Otieno, to Central State Hospital on March 6 to admit […]
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Ann Uccello, first female mayor in Connecticut, dies at 100

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Antonina “Ann” Uccello, the first woman to be elected a mayor in Connecticut when she won an upset victory as a Republican in Hartford in 1967, has died. She was 100. Uccello, who went on to serve in the Nixon, Ford and Carter administrations, died of natural causes Sunday night at […]
19 hours ago
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs into law the Paid Leave For All Workers Act as Illinois House Spe...
Associated Press

Mandatory paid time off: ‘a strain’ for Illinois business

CHICAGO (AP) — Doug Knight’s family has owned Springfield amusement park Knight’s Action Park since 1930, himself for 43 of those years. The pandemic was a bear — Knight fought to keep his doors open, and when they closed for COVID-19, he pushed to reopen as soon as possible. Inflation, too, has been an obstacle. […]
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Kentucky prison supervisor convicted of covering up assaults

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A former supervisor at a federal prison in Kentucky has been convicted of writing false reports to cover up assaults on two inmates by corrections officers. Kevin Pearce, a former federal Bureau of Prisons lieutenant, was convicted on two counts of obstruction Monday after a six-day trial. Pearce, 38, was a […]
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Remains of 160 people found in Bay Area cremation warehouse