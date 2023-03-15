Close
Cat Stevens to return this summer with a new album

Mar 15, 2023, 2:02 AM
FILE - British singer-songwriter Yusuf / Cat Stevens performs at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival i...
FILE - British singer-songwriter Yusuf / Cat Stevens performs at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York on Sept. 24, 2016. Stevens will release a new album of original songs this summer. The 12-song collection is called “King of a Land” and comes out in June on George Harrison-founded Dark Horse Records. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Legendary British singer-songwriter Cat Stevens will release a new album of original songs this summer that took the “Peace Train” hitmaker over a decade to make and revisits familiar themes of togetherness.

The 12-song collection is called “King of a Land” and comes out in June on George Harrison-founded Dark Horse Records. The album cover illustration shows a boy playing guitar on top of the Earth, as a cat stretches and a train puffs along a track.

The first single is the cheerful, family friendly “Take the World Apart,” with the lyrics “I’ll take the world apart/to find a place for a peaceful heart.”

“The source of musical inspiration for this song came from the 50s. The smoochy harmonies and chords have an enchanting effect on the ear. Life was simpler then: lonely hearts yearning for love,” he said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The album reunites Stevens with producer Paul Samwell-Smith, who produced three Stevens albums between 1970-72 — “Tea for the Tillerman,” “Teaser and the Firecat” and “Catch Bull at Four.”

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Stevens, who also goes by Yusuf, the name he took when he converted to Islam, has been a respected writer since releasing his debut in 1967. He’s had a string of Top 40 hits, from “Peace Train” and “Wild World” to “Morning Has Broken.” He was just named to Glastonbury’s coveted Legends slot this summer.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

