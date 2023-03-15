Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Texas drove out Chinese firm, not the wind farm it planned

Mar 14, 2023, 10:09 PM
A paddler floats along the Devil's River, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, near Del Rio, Texas. Some landowne...
A paddler floats along the Devil's River, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, near Del Rio, Texas. Some landowners along the Devil's River argue that proposed wind turbines would kill birds, bats and disrupt monarch butterflies migrating to Mexico and impact ecotourism, a main source of income for many. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Long before a Chinese spy balloon captivated and spooked the U.S. public, Kyle Bass foresaw what he deemed another foreign danger slated for skies above the Texas-Mexico border: wind turbines.

Dozens of them, roughly 700 feet (213 meters) tall — as big as San Antonio’s tallest skyscraper — were set to sprout across thousands of scrubby acres near the pristine Devils River. Protests that a wind farm would harm a sensitive ecosystem in Texas flopped, but when attention turned to a Chinese billionaire behind the project, state lawmakers raced to pull the plug.

“Drumming up the ire against the national security issues was easier than the environmental issues,” said Bass, whose Monarch Ranch near the Mexico border and the planned wind farm is a flight path for migrating birds and butterflies.

U.S.-China ties are strained amid growing tensions over security and trade. In nearly a dozen statehouses and Congress, a decades-old worry about foreign land ownership has spiked since the U.S. military shot down a Chinese spy balloon last month after it traversed the skies from Alaska to South Carolina.

Local fears about national security initially yielded a victory for Bass and other Texas landowners in Val Verde County. But in a twist, plans for some of the tallest wind turbines in the country are back on — causing whiplash here in the rural borderlands, hurt feelings and testing of the limits of environmental action against renewable projects proliferating across the country.

While President Joe Biden wants more wind and solar power to fight climate change, local resistance is growing in places asked to live with towering turbines. Some East Coast residents pushing back against thousands of them embody the opposition as the U.S. pursues deploying enough wind energy offshore by 2030 to power 10 million homes.

In South Texas, worries over the wind farm being developed by GH America Energy, which is controlled by Chinese billionaire Sun Guangxin, fast torpedoed the project in 2021, previewing the wave of states now considering limits on foreign land ownership. Texas lawmakers altogether banned Chinese companies from accessing the state’s power grid and other critical infrastructure, forcing the aspiring wind farm developers to sell their interest. The Spanish renewable energy company Greenalia bought it, wiping away national security concerns.

ECOLOGICAL WARNINGS

And with that, state politicians vanished from the fight. Without legislation to protect Devils River, the project could get underway later this year.

Landowners say ecological dangers still linger over the prospect of 46 wind turbines suddenly springing up in the county of barely 48,000 residents. Scores of whirring blades could endanger migratory birds that fly through the area seasonally and disrupt the flyways of monarch butterflies and Mexican free-tailed bats, millions of which call the county’s Fern Cave home every every year.

The Devils River attracts thousands of visitors annually to the pristine white waters that flow for about 40 miles in Val Verde County, creating panoramic canyon views and offering a lens on ancient rock art. On a recent afternoon in February in Dolan Falls, cascading water was the only sound in a hollow of peaceful greenery. Fish swam through the waters, an unexpected sight in the middle of Texas desert.

“If you look at the proliferation of wind farms across Texas, we haven’t said a word about 99% of it,” said Jeff Francell, a director of land protection for The Nature Conservancy in Texas, which has come out against the project known as Blue Hills on Carma Ranch.

He recalls just one other time his group opposed a wind farm in Texas, where more than 10,000 turbines already spin, more than anywhere in the country. “It really just comes down to sensitive locations,” he said.

But those arguments have struggled to change minds, and even in Del Rio, not everyone opposes the turbines.

“They don’t offend me and they don’t bother me,” said Beau Nettleton, an elected Val Verde County commissioner whose own property would be adjacent to the wind farm. “I personally think they look kind of neat.”

Elsewhere in Del Rio, the rebooted battle has soured ranchers who found powerful allies just two years ago when the property was under Chinese control. Now those locals feel forgotten. Doug Meyer, who manages Monarch Ranch, said he would feel left behind if the wind farm is built now that national security concerns are resolved.

VAL VERDE FORGOTTEN?

America’s biggest oil and gas state is moving aggressively against wind projects elsewhere while standing by at Carma Ranch. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is backing efforts to box out wind and solar development from economic incentives in Texas, which critics say would undercut renewables and boost fossil fuels.

Proposals to create zoning limits for wind energy would not affect projects already under construction and a proposed permitting process would allow ventures underway to advance while companies seek permits.

Republicans who railed against the China-backed wind farm never leaned into environmental concerns.

“The most compelling part of the previous case I was involved in was the national security implications of the ownership,” said Republican Will Hurd, the former Texas congressman who represented Val Verde County and whose aides say is considering a 2024 presidential run.

U.S. officials reviewed concerns about the location being too near Laughlin Air Force Base and determined it wasn’t a threat.

A person familiar with GH America Energy’s operations confirmed the company sold its interest in the wind farm after the new Texas law prohibited it from developing the project. The person declined to be publicly identified because they weren’t authorized to speak about the company.

Greenalia said in a statement the company was “highly committed” to respecting local biodiversity and that it was following existing laws and either obtained or are in the process of obtaining all necessary permits. It did not respond to questions about whether it had completed an environmental impact study, which Texas does not require.

Devils River headwaters run up against the property of Alice Ball Strunk, who owns nearly 50 square miles of land split between two parcels. She’s also president of the Devils River Conservancy, which has led opposition to wind turbines in Val Verde County for years.

Rooms at her Hudspeth River Ranch go for upward of $650 a night and allow vacationers to isolate in the vast, quiet greenery extending to the river’s springs.

Sitting in her home library surrounded by hunting trophies, Strunk worries light pollution and the sight of turbines would hurt ecotourism.

“It doesn’t seem right that someone who isn’t even a citizen here will profit over something that will reduce the neighbors’ values,” she said.

Such arguments ring familiar to Erin Baker, a professor of industrial engineering at University of Massachusetts at Amherst, who studies wind farm developments and said environmental concerns are common.

“I think there also, unfortunately, is a little bit of — and you are not supposed to say it — but NIMBYism,” said Baker, referring to not-in-my-backyard opposition. “People don’t want change.”

___

Follow Acacia Coronado on Twitter: https://twitter.com/acacia_coronado

___

Follow APs full coverage of climate and environment: https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

National News

A content disclaimer sits at the entrance to the Unconditional Care exhibit Monday, March 6, 2023, ...
Associated Press

Experts say attacks on free speech are rising across the US

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In Idaho, an art exhibit was censored and teens were told they couldn’t testify in some legislative hearings. In Washington state, a lawmaker proposed a hotline so the government could track offensively biased statements, as well as hate crimes. In Florida, bloggers are fighting a bill that would force them to […]
6 hours ago
Lumber is stored in the yard at East Coast Lumber, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Hampstead, N.H. On We...
Associated Press

US wholesale inflation fell last month on lower food costs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale price increases in the United States slowed sharply last month as food costs declined, a sign that inflationary pressures may be easing. From January to February, the government’s producer price index fell 0.1%, after a 0.3% rise from December to January, which was revised sharply lower. Compared with a year ago, […]
6 hours ago
FILE - Lola, a French bulldog, lies on the floor prior to the start of a St. Francis Day service at...
Associated Press

Beloved and debated, French bulldog becomes top US dog breed

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in three decades, the U.S. has a new favorite dog breed, according to the American Kennel Club. Adorable in some eyes, deplorable in others, the sturdy, push-faced, perky-eared, world-weary-looking and distinctively droll French bulldog became the nation’s most prevalent purebred dog last year, the club announced Wednesday. […]
6 hours ago
Central Maine Power Co. lineman John Baril works to restore electricity, Wednesday, March 15, 2023,...
Associated Press

Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Parts of New England and New York were digging out of a nor’easter Wednesday that caused tens of thousands of power outages, numerous school cancellations and whiteout conditions on the roads. The storm began Monday night and lasted throughout Tuesday, dumping as much as 3 feet (91 centimeters) of snow and […]
6 hours ago
Associated Press

Honda recalling 500,000 vehicles to fix seat belt problem

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly. The recall covers some of the the automaker’s top-selling models including the 2017 through 2020 CR-V, the 2018 and 2019 Accord, the 2018 through 2020 Odyssey and the 2019 Insight. Also included […]
6 hours ago
Alex Morisey sits for a portrait in his room at a nursing home in Philadelphia, on Wednesday, Feb. ...
Associated Press

In nursing homes, impoverished live final days on pennies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New pants to replace Alex Morisey’s tattered khakis will have to wait. There’s no cash left for sugar-free cookies either. Even at the month’s start, the budget is so bare that Fixodent is a luxury. Now, halfway through it, things are so tight that even a Diet Pepsi is a stretch. “How […]
6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Texas drove out Chinese firm, not the wind farm it planned