Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages

Mar 15, 2023, 5:02 AM
Central Maine Power Co. lineman John Baril works to restore electricity, Wednesday, March 15, 2023,...
Central Maine Power Co. lineman John Baril works to restore electricity, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. A late-winter storm dumped heavy, wet snow on parts of the Northeast, causing tens of thousands of power outages. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Parts of New England and New York were digging out of a nor’easter Wednesday that caused tens of thousands of power outages, numerous school cancellations and whiteout conditions on the roads.

The storm began Monday night and lasted throughout Tuesday, dumping as much as 3 feet (91 centimeters) of snow and gusty winds before moving on. Others got just a few inches or a wintry mix. More high winds and below-normal temperatures were in Wednesday’s forecast before a warm-up later in the week.

Some of the highest snow totals reported were 35 inches (89 cm) in Peterborough, New Hampshire, and in Ashby, Massachusetts, about 15 miles away (24 kilometers), the National Weather Service said. At least 2 feet (60 cm) of snow fell in parts of northern New York and the Catskill Mountains, with Indian Lake in New York’s Adirondack Mountains recording 31 inches (79 cm).

About 220,000 customers in the region were without power Wednesday morning, according to the PowerOutage.us tracking site.

“We are still expecting this to be a multiday restoration effort,” Unitil spokesperson Alec O’Meara said. Crews from New York and Pennsylvania arrived to help bring back power in parts of Massachusetts and help assess damage from trees and downed lines.

There were concerns about roofs weighed down by the snow. An inflatable sports arena dome collapsed in Goffstown, New Hampshire, which received about 15 inches (38 cm) of snow. It wasn’t immediately known whether anyone was inside at the time or if there were any injuries.

Several cows were killed when a barn collapsed at a dairy farm in Dracut, Massachusetts. The owners of Shaw Farm said in a statement Tuesday that they “experienced one of life’s unexpected challenges,” adding that no staff members were hurt.

During the worst of the storm Tuesday, about 2,100 flights traveling to, from or within the U.S. were canceled, with Boston and New York City area airports seeing the highest number of scrubbed flights, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Numerous schools had been closed; many were running on a delayed schedule Wednesday.

As residents in the Northeast dealt with the storm’s aftermath, forecasters warned of more flooding and potentially damaging winds as blizzard conditions.

National News

Associated Press

Honda recalling 500,000 vehicles to fix seat belt problem

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly. The recall covers some of the the automaker’s top-selling models including the 2017 through 2020 CR-V, the 2018 and 2019 Accord, the 2018 through 2020 Odyssey and the 2019 Insight. Also included […]
5 hours ago
Alex Morisey sits for a portrait in his room at a nursing home in Philadelphia, on Wednesday, Feb. ...
Associated Press

In nursing homes, impoverished live final days on pennies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New pants to replace Alex Morisey’s tattered khakis will have to wait. There’s no cash left for sugar-free cookies either. Even at the month’s start, the budget is so bare that Fixodent is a luxury. Now, halfway through it, things are so tight that even a Diet Pepsi is a stretch. “How […]
5 hours ago
FILE - British singer-songwriter Yusuf / Cat Stevens performs at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival i...
Associated Press

Cat Stevens to return this summer with a new album

NEW YORK (AP) — Legendary British singer-songwriter Cat Stevens will release a new album of original songs this summer that took the “Peace Train” hitmaker over a decade to make and revisits familiar themes of togetherness. The 12-song collection is called “King of a Land” and comes out in June on George Harrison-founded Dark Horse […]
5 hours ago
A paddler floats along the Devil's River, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, near Del Rio, Texas. Some landowne...
Associated Press

Texas drove out Chinese firm, not the wind farm it planned

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Long before a Chinese spy balloon captivated and spooked the U.S. public, Kyle Bass foresaw what he deemed another foreign danger slated for skies above the Texas-Mexico border: wind turbines. Dozens of them, roughly 700 feet (213 meters) tall — as big as San Antonio’s tallest skyscraper — were set […]
1 day ago
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloo...
Associated Press

Abortion pill challenge goes before judge in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A federal judge will hear arguments Wednesday in a high-stakes court case that could threaten access to medication abortion and blunt the authority of U.S. drug regulators. Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of Texas is weighing a most common method of abortion in the U.S. There is essentially no precedent for a lone […]
1 day ago
Pittsburgh's Blake Hinson celebrates with fans after Pittsburgh defeated Mississippi State in a Fir...
Associated Press

Pitt gets past Mississippi St 60-59 in NCAA First Four

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jamarius Burton made a go-ahead jumper with 10 seconds left and Pitt edged Mississippi State 60-59 in a back-and-forth First Four game Tuesday night that featured 21 lead changes — most in the NCAA Tournament in five years. Mississippi State had a great chance to win at the end, but Shakeel […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages