Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

US wholesale inflation fell last month on lower food costs

Mar 15, 2023, 5:39 AM | Updated: 7:14 am
Lumber is stored in the yard at East Coast Lumber, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Hampstead, N.H. On We...
Lumber is stored in the yard at East Coast Lumber, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Hampstead, N.H. On Wednesday, the Labor Department releases the producer price index for February, an indicator of inflation at the wholesale level that's closely monitored by the Federal Reserve. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale price increases in the United States slowed sharply last month as food and energy costs declined, a sign that inflationary pressures may be easing.

From January to February, the government’s producer price index fell 0.1%, after a 0.3% rise from December to January, which was revised sharply lower. Compared with a year ago, wholesale prices rose 4.6%, a big drop from the 5.7% annual increase in January.

A significant driver of last month’s wholesale inflation slowdown was a huge drop in the prices of eggs, which plummeted 36.1% just in February. Egg prices had previously surged after a widespread outbreak of avian flu.

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core wholesale prices were unchanged from January to February. The core measure can provide a better read of longer-term inflation trends.

Services prices at the wholesale level declined last month, slipping 0.1%. A substantial 1.1% drop in shipping costs pushed down overall services prices.

Energy prices dropped 0.2%, with the costs of heating oil, natural gas and diesel fuel all declining. Food prices dropped 2.2% from January to February, the third straight decline. That drop suggests that grocery store prices, which have been growing at a slower pace, could ease further in coming months.

The producer price data reflects prices charged by manufacturers, farmers and wholesalers, and it flows into an inflation gauge that the Federal Reserve closely tracks. It can provide an early sign of how fast consumer inflation will rise.

The figures follow a report Tuesday on consumer prices that showed that inflation is still rising faster than the Federal Reserve would prefer. Core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs and are seen as a better gauge of long-term inflation, rose 0.5% from January to February, the highest such rate since September. That is a far higher pace than is consistent with the Fed’s 2% annual target.

But the failure of two large banks since Friday has raised fears about financial instability and has complicated the Fed’s upcoming decisions about how high and how fast to raise interest rates to fight inflation. Despite chronically high inflation, some economists expect the central bank to suspend its year-long streak of interest rate hikes when it meets next week.

Many other analysts foresee only a modest quarter-point rate increase next week rather than the half-point Fed hike they had previously expected. The Fed, for now, may focus on boosting confidence in the financial system before it resumes its long-term drive to tame inflation.

That would be a sharp shift from just a week ago, when Chair Jerome Powell suggested to a Senate committee that if inflation didn’t cool, the Fed could raise its benchmark interest rate by a substantial half-point at its meeting March 21-22. When the Fed raises its key rate, it typically leads to higher rates on mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and many business loans.

The next day, testifying to a House committee, Powell cautioned that no final decision had been made about what the Fed would do at the March meeting.

National News

This undated photo shows the 12 finalists being considered for induction into the World Video Game ...
Associated Press

Wizardry, warfare, Wii on ballot for World Video Game HOF

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Wizardry, warfare and Wii are on the ballot as the World Video Game Hall of Fame narrows down its contenders for the class of 2023. The Hall of Fame on Wednesday announced 12 finalists that are being considered for induction in May. The games for consideration include Age of Empires, Angry […]
7 hours ago
Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall appears during a segment on "Fox and Friends" in New York on Friday...
Associated Press

Fox’s Hall talks survival after nearly dying in Ukraine

NEW YORK (AP) — A year after nearly being killed by Russian bombs while covering the war in Ukraine, Fox News’ Benjamin Hall credits a relentless optimism — and what he describes as an unexplained miracle — for getting him through. Truth is, it was probably several miracles that enabled Hall to sit in a […]
7 hours ago
Associated Press

Publishers, sellers, authors form Creative Economy Coalition

NEW YORK (AP) — Organizations representing book publishers, booksellers and authors have formed a coalition to protect copyrights and oppose legislation across the country that it fears could drive down e-book prices and damage writers’ ability to support themselves The Association of American Publishers, the Authors Guild and the American Booksellers Association are among the […]
7 hours ago
Notices are posted at the entrance to a Silicon Valley Bank Private branch in San Francisco, Monday...
Associated Press

Silicon Valley Bank’s demise disrupts the disruptors in tech

Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse rattled the technology industry that had been the bank's backbone, leaving shell-shocked entrepreneurs thankful for the government reprieve that saved their money while they mourned the loss of a place that served as a chummy club of innovation.
7 hours ago
A content disclaimer sits at the entrance to the Unconditional Care exhibit Monday, March 6, 2023, ...
Associated Press

Experts say attacks on free speech are rising across the US

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In Idaho, an art exhibit was censored and teens were told they couldn’t testify in some legislative hearings. In Washington state, a lawmaker proposed a hotline so the government could track offensively biased statements, as well as hate crimes. In Florida, bloggers are fighting a bill that would force them to […]
7 hours ago
FILE - Lola, a French bulldog, lies on the floor prior to the start of a St. Francis Day service at...
Associated Press

Beloved and debated, French bulldog becomes top US dog breed

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in three decades, the U.S. has a new favorite dog breed, according to the American Kennel Club. Adorable in some eyes, deplorable in others, the sturdy, push-faced, perky-eared, world-weary-looking and distinctively droll French bulldog became the nation’s most prevalent purebred dog last year, the club announced Wednesday. […]
7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
US wholesale inflation fell last month on lower food costs