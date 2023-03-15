Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Annual State of Downtown gathering held at Seattle Convention Center

Mar 15, 2023, 5:47 AM | Updated: 6:32 am
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
(Photo from KIRO 7)
(Photo from KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Hundreds came together in Seattle on Tuesday for the 18th annual State of Downtown gathering, held at the Seattle Convention Center’s new Summit addition.

The theme was “Optimism and Opportunity,” and Mayor Bruce Harrell made it clear that that connected to his philosophy, saying that he wants to support business despite working with a tight budget.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

“I could tell you about the financial challenges that I have, but I don’t make excuses,” Harrell said. “I’m simply saying I have limited funds and I don’t think you want me to be that tax, tax, tax, tax person that drives businesses away. I came in on a platform of a strong business environment, strong public safety, so I will take my hits on being vague for a few more weeks until I figure this out because I have a talented, committed administration.”

Despite the challenges, Downtown Seattle Association President and CEO Jon Scholes highlighted the strides the city has made since the pandemic.

“Downtown’s momentum was on display this past year as we set a residential population record, welcomed new retail outlets and restaurants and saw major developments come online, including the new Convention Center addition,” said Scholes. “Visitors are back, experiencing our unique cultural and entertainment offerings, and workers are steadily returning to the office.”

In conjunction with the State of Downtown gathering, DSA publishes an annual State of Downtown Economic Report that explores downtown’s health using 2022 economic metrics. According to DSA, the report “provides a clear picture of downtown’s assets and vitality, the impacts of the pandemic and historical context for the information presented.”

Some highlights from this year’s report include:

  • A record-high 104,000 residents living downtown
  • Nearly 130 new street-level businesses opening downtown in the past year
  • More than 340,000 jobs located downtown, 55% of all jobs in Seattle
  • Office worker foot traffic reaches 44%, up from 15% at the height of the pandemic

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

Cherry trees...
Feliks Banel

Cherry trees in front of Pike Place Market are gone!

The City of Seattle removed the storied cherry trees on Pike Street between First Avenue and Second Avenue Tuesday.
1 day ago
transgender...
Frank Sumrall

Stine: Crackdown against transgender kids in sports ‘is the same’ as Coach Kennedy

H.R. 734's specific language states student-athletes must compete in sports in accordance with “a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”
1 day ago
waterfront tax...
L.B. Gilbert

Judge orders refund for ‘fundamentally flawed’ waterfront park LID tax

A King County Superior Court judge ordered the city of Seattle to refund a tax paid by some property owners in downtown Seattle.
1 day ago
787 Dreamliner...
Bill Kaczaraba

Boeing reaches deal to sell 787 Dreamliners to Saudi airlines

Boeing has reached a deal to sell 78 of its 787 Dreamliner planes to two Saudi airlines.
1 day ago
crab...
L.B. Gilbert

$500,000 of crab stolen by man posing as Safeway employee in Stanwood

About half a million dollars worth of crab was stolen by a man accused of posing as a Safeway employee from a Stanwood storage facility.
1 day ago
Seattle SoDo robbery...
Bill Kaczaraba

Woman robbed at knifepoint in SoDo, suspect arrested

A 27-year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint in SoDo on Monday. The suspect was arrested.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Annual State of Downtown gathering held at Seattle Convention Center