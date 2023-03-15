John and Shari: Are clowns scary?

Join John Curley and Shari Elliker in discussing whether or not clowns are scary. John is prepared to tricycle furiously to the defense of the clown community. What’s there to be afraid of?

Listen to John Curley and Shari Elliker weekday afternoons from 3 – 7 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Follow @https://twitter.com/JohnandShari