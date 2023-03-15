Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

New College transfer students invited by like-minded campus

Mar 15, 2023, 12:04 PM
FILE - A student makes her way past the sign at New College of Florida, Jan. 20, 2023, in Sarasota,...
FILE - A student makes her way past the sign at New College of Florida, Jan. 20, 2023, in Sarasota, Fla. Hampshire College in Amherst, Mass., announced in March 2023 that any students in good standing from New College of Florida, a Florida school under attack by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, can transfer there and pay the same amounts they are currently paying in tuition. The two academic institutions are both known for their progressive students and lack of grades. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BOSTON (AP) — A small liberal arts college in Massachusetts is rolling out the welcome mat for students from a Florida school that has been taken over by conservatives picked by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Hampshire College in Amherst this month announced that any students in good standing from New College of Florida can transfer there and, with the help of student aid, pay the same amount in tuition they are paying in Florida. The two academic institutions each are known for progressive, free-spirited students, a lack of traditional grades, and opportunities for students to design their own course of study.

Hampshire President Edward Wingenbach said it wanted to show “solidarity” with New College students.

“It’s incredibly important that colleges and universities do something to try to resist what is essentially an ongoing, expanding and increasingly aggressive effort to limit free inquiry in higher education,” he said. “We have to see that for what it is and try and do what’s within our resources and capacities to push back on that. One of the things Hampshire can do is offer students at New College a place to go to escape that.”

New College is a state school of fewer than 1,000 students nestled along Sarasota Bay that has been known as a haven for marginalized students, especially from the LGBTQ community. DeSantis recently loaded the board of trustees with his choices as part of an effort to shift Florida’s state-funded institutions of higher learning in a more conservative direction.

A spokesperson for Hampshire, Jennifer Chrisler, said the school had received 15 emails and four voicemails from New College students inquiring about its matching tuition program. So far, they have had one student transfer in advance of the matching tuition program. Four others have since applied.

A spokesman for the Florida Department of Education did not respond to a request for comment.

Hampshire College is working to bounce back from an enrollment slide that left it on the verge of closure in 2019. As of 2023, the campus had fewer than 500 students, down from 1,500 several years ago. It’s among Massachusetts’ many small colleges that have struggled to attract students in recent years, forcing several to close their doors for good.

Facing financial strain, the college said it was seeking a merger in 2019 and decided not to admit a full class for the next year. The plan drew fire from faculty and alumni, leading to the exit of the president and the launch of a fundraising campaign to secure the school’s future.

Hampshire says it has raised $39 million since then, with a 75% increase in the number of first-year students last year.

Founded in 1970, the school has a more flexible academic philosophy than other colleges. Students design their own courses of study, often combining several different academic fields. Instead of grades, students get “narrative evaluations” on papers and projects.

___

AP education writer Collin Binkley contributed to this report.

National News

Brett Goldstein, from left, Toheeb Jimoh, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt, all m...
Associated Press

Does ‘Ted Lasso’ end with season 3? What to … believe

“ Ted Lasso” returns Wednesday for its third season and while there are certainly questions about whether AFC Richmond will finally go all the way — or if Nate will receive his comeuppance — there’s one big question: Is this actually the last season? The Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series, about an American coaching a soccer […]
12 hours ago
This undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry sh...
Associated Press

Arizona governor blasted for plans to defy execution order

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is facing heavy pushback from a victim’s sister and a powerful county prosecutor for her plans to defy a court order to execute a prisoner next month for his conviction in a 2002 killing. The newly elected Democratic governor vowed nearly two weeks ago that she wouldn’t carry […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Newborn found dead in Iowa ditch; mom, granddad charged

The mother and grandfather of a newborn found dead in a ditch in Iowa have been charged with first-degree murder, and court documents say they told investigators the baby was still alive when they put him in a trash bag and abandoned him. Megan K. Staude, 25, of Norfolk, told police the child was born […]
12 hours ago
This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...
Associated Press

UN says intense diplomacy under way to end 8-year Yemen war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Yemen said Wednesday that intense diplomatic efforts are underway to end the eight-year war in Yemen. He cited new regional and international momentum, including the recent restoration of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, who back rivals in the conflict. Hans Grundberg told the U.N. […]
12 hours ago
Work crews assemble the cranes that will be used to dismantle the Orlando FreeFall at ICON Park, on...
Associated Press

Workers dismantle Florida ride where teen fell to death

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Almost a year after a Missouri teen fell to his death, a 400-foot (122 meter) amusement ride was being dismantled this week in central Florida’s tourism corridor. A gigantic crane hovered Wednesday beside the towering ride in Orlando’s International Drive tourism district where 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell in March 2022. A […]
12 hours ago
Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen greets a photojournalist as he arrives for a...
Associated Press

Michael Cohen makes 2nd appearance before Trump grand jury

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York grand jury investigating Donald Trump was hearing more testimony Wednesday from Michael Cohen, who paid off a porn star in 2016 to keep her from going public about a claimed sexual encounter with Trump a decade before he was elected president. Cohen arrived at around 12:45 p.m. at […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
New College transfer students invited by like-minded campus