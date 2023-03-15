Close
2 Florida men guilty of participating in Capitol riot

Mar 15, 2023, 1:59 PM
BY

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Florida men were convicted Wednesday of storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection.

Joshua Christopher Doolin, 25, of Polk City, and Michael Steven Perkins, 39, of Plant City, were each found guilty of felony civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, according to court records. Doolin was also convicted of theft of government property. Perkins was separately convicted of assaulting a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and engaging in acts of physical violence while on the restricted Capitol grounds. Sentencing is scheduled for July 13.

Doolin and Perkins were arrested on June 30, 2021, along with co-defendants, Joseph Hutchinson and Olivia Pollock, officials said. A federal judge issued reward of up to $30,000 in exchange for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

According to court documents, Doolin and Perkins joined with others in objecting to Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over then-President Donald Trump. A mob attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying election results for Biden over the Republican Trump, authorities said. Five people died in the violence.

According to evidence and testimony presented at trial, Doolin and Perkins were on the west side of the Capitol on Jan. 6. Hutchinson, pushed from behind by Perkins, charged a line of police officers in an effort to break through the line, prosecutors said. As officers descended into the crowd to assist another officer, Perkins picked up a flagpole and thrust it into the chest of an approaching officer, authorities said. Perkins then raised the flagpole over his head swung it down, striking two officers in the back of their heads, officials said.

Doolin and Perkins then advanced closer to the Capitol building, where Doolin acquired a Metropolitan Police Department crowd-control spray cannister and a U.S. Capitol Police riot shield, prosecutors said. Doolin eventually re-located to a Capitol building entrance passageway where he used the stolen riot shield to join the crowd of rioters pushing against the police officers inside the passageway in an effort to break through and enter the Capitol, officials said.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 999 people have been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials said. More than 320 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Associated Press

