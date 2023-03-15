Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MGM to renovate, rename Water Club hotel in Atlantic City

Mar 15, 2023, 2:28 PM
The Water Club hotel stands in Atlantic City, N.J., on Oct. 1, 2020. MGM Resorts International is r...
The Water Club hotel stands in Atlantic City, N.J., on Oct. 1, 2020. MGM Resorts International is renovating and renaming the hotel as the MGM Tower in a project that should be completed by Memorial Day weekend of 2023. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The owners of Atlantic City’s top-performing casino are renovating and renaming its stand-alone non-casino hotel.

MGM Resorts International said Tuesday it is spending $55 million to renovate and rename the Water Club hotel next to the Borgata casino hotel.

It will be named the MGM Tower.

The first re-done rooms will be available in April, and the project should conclude by Memorial Day weekend.

“We are incredibly proud of Borgata and its industry-leading team of employees, and we believe this significant reinvestment will drive visitation to Atlantic City well into the future,” Corey Sanders, MGM’s chief operating officer, said in a statement.

It will feature more than 700 renovated guest rooms and will add luxury suites at the tower’s corners with wraparound views of the Atlantic City skyline.

The project is being done as part of the Borgata’s 20th anniversary this year.

The 43-story Water Club opened in 2008 as a $400 million complement to the adjacent Borgata casino and hotel. It featured five swimming pools, a spa-in-the-sky, and an $18,000-a-week floral budget.

It was planned shortly after the Borgata opened in 2003, and it quickly became obvious the casino hotel could use additional rooms.

The spa is being replaced with a 9,000-square-foot event space on the 32nd floor.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

National News

Three members of the Women's March group protest in support of access to abortion medication outsid...
Associated Press

Why abortion pill case raises legal, transparency questions

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge heard arguments Wednesday in a lawsuit that poses a threat to the nationwide availability of a popular abortion medication. The hearing comes as a conservative Christian group seeks to reverse federal approval of the drug mifepristone. A two-pill combination of mifepristone and another drug is the most common form […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Kansas ‘school choice’ backers struggle to get past governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Republicans in Kansas hoping to earmark state education dollars for helping parents pay for private schooling are struggling to win over enough rural and moderate GOP colleagues to get a law enacted, in sharp contrast to debates in neighboring states. The Kansas House on Tuesday approved 64-61 a bill creating […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

N. Carolina justices could revive voter ID previously tossed

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A photo voter identification mandate first sought over a decade ago by North Carolina Republicans could be revived after the state Supreme Court reheard on Wednesday a case that led a different combination of justices a few months ago to strike down a voter ID law. The justices agreed last month […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

2 Florida men guilty of participating in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Florida men were convicted Wednesday of storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection. Joshua Christopher Doolin, 25, of Polk City, and Michael Steven Perkins, 39, of Plant City, were each found guilty of felony civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly and disruptive […]
15 hours ago
Shooting suspect Michael Boatwright talks to his attorney Joseph Kimok during day six of jury delib...
Associated Press

Jury for men accused in XXXTentacion killing moving slowly

The jury in the trial of three men accused of murdering rising rap start XXXTentacion during a 2018 robbery finished a sixth day of deliberations Wednesday without reaching a verdict, asking the judge questions that indicate they are methodically going through the evidence. The seven women and five men asked Circuit Judge Michael Usan a […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Man, 3 kids die in house fire in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — A house fire in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has killed a man and three young children, authorities said Wednesday. The bodies of a 31-year-old adult and three children believed to range in age from 1 to 4 years old were recovered from the fire Tuesday morning in Sault Ste. Marie, […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
MGM to renovate, rename Water Club hotel in Atlantic City