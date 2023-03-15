Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Minnesota courts expand camera access to criminal trials

Mar 15, 2023, 2:57 PM
FILE - Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken into custody as his attorn...
FILE - Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken into custody as his attorney, Eric Nelson, left, looks on after the verdicts were read at Chauvin's trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, April 20, 2021. Minnesota courts will allow greater audiovisual coverage of criminal proceedings starting next year under an order filed Wednesday, March 15, 2023, by the Minnesota Supreme Court. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota courts will allow greater audiovisual coverage of criminal proceedings starting next year under an order filed Wednesday by the Minnesota Supreme Court, but the rules will nonetheless remain more restrictive than those in many other states.

led Chief Justice Lorie Gildea to launch a process that led to the easing, which takes effect Jan. 1.

The order removed a longstanding requirement in Minnesota that both the defense and prosecution consent to camera coverage of most criminal proceedings, which effectively prevented it. The rules were eased five years ago to allow live and recorded coverage of sentencings. But trial judges will retain broad discretion to allow or disallow coverage on a case-by-case basis.

The order, signed by Gildea, said the changes “will promote transparency and confidence in the basic fairness that is an essential component of our system of justice in Minnesota and protect the constitutional rights and safety of all participants in criminal proceedings in the State.”

Jane Kirtley, director of The Silha Center for the Study of Media Ethics and Law at the University of Minnesota, said she would have preferred a presumption for allowing audiovisual coverage of all proceedings. But she said it’s still a “huge breakthrough” in a state where much of the legal establishment has been firmly against cameras in the courts.

“I really cannot say enough about what a giant step forward this is for Minnesota,” Kirtley said.

The justices acknowledged that a special court advisory committee and victim advocate groups raised “serious and legitimate concerns” about the risks and challenges of broader audiovisual coverage.

“We conclude, however, that the modifications to the rules that we adopt provide important protections against those risks,” the justices said. “The modified rules prohibit a district court judge from allowing visual and audio coverage if there is a substantial likelihood that coverage would expose any victim or witness who may testify at trial to harm, threats of harm, or intimidation.”

Video coverage of jury selection and pretrial proceedings will remain prohibited, along with witnesses or defendants who are minors, or coverage that might identify a juror. Some restrictions will also remain in place for criminal sexual conduct and domestic abuse cases. Camera coverage of adult crime victims will be prohibited unless they consent; minors who are victims can’t be covered

But the order also said judges’ decisions to allow or disallow camera coverage should include the consideration that allowing it “in appropriate circumstances” can increase transparency and “enhance the public’s understanding of, and confidence in, its court system.”

Justice Anne McKeig dissented, citing opposition by groups for trial judges, prosecutors and crime victims. She also cited the lack of research on potential impacts on third parties — such as victims’ and defendants’ families — of “deeply personal, embarrassing, or hurtful details” that can come out at trial.

“Consider the parent of an adult victim in a sexual assault case being forced to publicly encounter, explain, and confront the harrowing details of their child’s assault because the trial was livestreamed; or imagine the child of a defendant who has to endure their parent being constantly vilified in the media, or questions from classmates or co-workers about gruesome details from their parent’s case,” she wrote.

McKieg also said there’s a lack of information on how the changes may affect communities of color — and public perceptions of them. She pointed out that the televised trials of Chauvin, and former suburban Officer Kim Potter, involved white defendants. She said there’s no data on how perceptions would have been affected had those trials involved defendants of color.

Kirtley said it will now be up to the media to make the case to judges that allowing coverage will serve the public interest.

National News

Mississippi State's Jessika Carter (4) and JerKaila Jordan (2) celebrate the team's win over Illino...
Associated Press

Mississippi State women win First Four game over Illinois

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Jessika Carter had 22 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, Anastasia Hayes added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Mississippi State beat Illinois 70-56 on Wednesday night to begin the NCAA Tournament in a First Four game. Mississippi State (21-10) advances to the field of 64 to take […]
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Ling Ma’s ‘Bliss Montage’ wins $20,000 Story Prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Ling Ma’s “Bliss Montage,” a collection which blends the real and the surreal, has won the Story Prize for best short fiction. Ma will receive $20,000 for “Bliss Montage,” her first book since her acclaimed debut novel “Severance.” “Ma melds humor and the surreal beautifully, resulting in a project that is […]
19 hours ago
FILE - A sign is shown in front of Planned Parenthood of Utah Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Salt Lake ...
Associated Press

Utah bans abortion clinics in wave of post-Roe restrictions

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s Republican Gov. Spencer Cox signed legislation Wednesday that will effectively ban clinics from providing abortions, setting off a rush of confusion among clinics, hospitals and prospective patients in the deeply Republican state. Administrators from hospitals and clinics have not publicly detailed their plans to adapt to the new law, […]
19 hours ago
Security guards let individuals enter the Silicon Valley Bank's headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif....
Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Claims link ‘woke’ policies to bank’s demise

As biggest American bank failure since the 2008 financial meltdown — some social media users are honing in on a single culprit: its socially aware, or “woke,” agenda. But the Santa Clara-based institution’s professed commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, wasn’t a driver of the bank’s collapse, say banking and financial experts. Its […]
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Ex-Wells Fargo exec to plead guilty for role in bank scandal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Wells Fargo Bank executive accused of overseeing a ruse that created millions of bogus customer accounts has agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges likely to send her prison for her role in the scandal. The agreement filed Wednesday in a Los Angeles federal court calls for the former […]
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Lawyers seek removal of judge in Texas school shooting case

HOUSTON (AP) — Attorneys for a man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Texas high school in 2018 are seeking to have the judge handling the case removed, accusing him of bias for pushing to have experts deem the former student competent to stand trial. incompetent to stand trial. Pagourtzis, then a 17-year-old […]
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Minnesota courts expand camera access to criminal trials